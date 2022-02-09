Yakima students shared their thoughts about school calendar changes at a Yakima school board meeting on Monday, with one piece of advice: Keep the summer break long.
The proposed calendar for next year features a school year that begins in late August and ends in mid-June with 180 days of instruction in between, not much different than the current calendar. It would include eight full weeks of summer, the same as this year.
The start and end date of the proposed calendar are within a few days of the start and end date of the 2021-22 academic calendar. The two proposed intersessions — weeks when students can choose to come in for enrichment classes or stay home — land at around the same times in the school year as the mid-winter break and spring break this year.
Members of the YSD Superintendent Student Advisory Council gathered feedback from fellow students on different modified calendar models — some that differed greatly from the proposed YSD calendar — via surveys on social media and in discussions with school government groups.
The students were particularly concerned with the prospect of a shorter summer in some modified calendar models.
Students also were wary of big calendar changes during an already stressful pandemic. Board members previously criticized the proposed calendar for not making enough significant changes.
Calendars under review
School districts around the Yakima Valley have been looking at calendar changes with shorter, more frequent breaks as a way to keep students from forgetting material over the summer, to limit the achievement gap between low-income students and their high-income peers and to reduce staff burnout. The changes have gained momentum over the past two years as school districts worked to reduce pandemic-related learning loss.
Highland School District implemented a modified calendar featuring week-long intersessions in fall, winter and spring. The district also offers two weeks of intersession during the summer.
Members of the YSD Superintendent Student Advisory Council looked into student opinions on different calendar models. They gathered feedback from fellow students via surveys on social media and in discussions with student government groups at A.C. Davis and Eisenhower high schools.
Students expressed worry over how a short summer would impact summer jobs, council member Conor Lincoln said during a presentation to the board. Summer is a time for students to socialize and pursue personal interests and hobbies, he said.
Many students indicated support for the current calendar, council member Valeria Garza said.
Garza said students showed more support for a 45/10 model, where students attend 45 days of school and then take 10 days off, far more than a 45/15 model, where 15 days would be taken off at the end, because the latter had a shorter summer.
Eisenhower student Decari Lewis said that a 45/10 model would be an easier change to accept.
Eisenhower student Luanna Huang asked the board if a significant change is needed right now, amid the ongoing stress of the pandemic.
Garza also encouraged the board to reach out to as many people as possible to gather feedback.
Calendar effort
A joint committee of district representatives and Yakima Education Association members develop calendar options and recommend one to the board each year. The committee gathered community input via surveys in the weeks prior to the calendar proposal.
During the initial presentation of the proposed calendar, feedback collected from YSD staff and families also showed a shorter summer wasn’t popular.
School board members expressed disappointment in the proposed calendar during the Jan. 17 board meeting, saying the proposed calendar had not made enough changes. Board member Norm Walker called it “barely modified” and board President Martha Rice said the board had been pushing for more significant calendar changes for years.
Committee member and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Principal Maria Lucero echoed Garza’s appeal for greater community input.
Executive Director of Human Resources Will Sarett said that the calendar committee is not opposed to a calendar that more closely resembles modified calendar models, like the 45/10 or 45/15 models.
“I think continuing to consider incremental movements towards something that’s going to be beneficial for kids and looking at our session data is a critical component that we’re going to have to consider if we want to continue this initiative,” he said.
Calendar committee member and Eisenhower High School Principal John Diener said that the committee still has some questions about the effectiveness of intersessions and wants to collect more information on it.
He also thanked the students for their input and said the committee would keep the responses they collected in mind.
The board will discuss the calendar again at a business meeting Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.