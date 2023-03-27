Yakima School District and hunger relief nonprofit Northwest Harvest entered an agreement to allow YSD to store food at Northwest Harvest’s cold storage facility.
With the agreement, the district looks to improve efficiency in preparing and distributing student meals, according to a district announcement.
The district’s current food storage warehouse is old and small, making it difficult to efficiently prepare and distribute meals, the announcement said. The district anticipates that this move will reduce food waste and save on costs.
YSD offers free breakfast and lunch to its approximately 16,000 at 22 schools. It is the largest school district in the county.
"We see and deeply respect the role that the Yakima School District plays in reducing hunger in Yakima,” Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said in the announcement. “When organizations are better able to provide nutritious meals to kids, we see this as creating more equity in the food system."
