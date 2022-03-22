Yakima School District will close its Discovery Lab School and open an early learning center on the campus next school year, according to an announcement on the school’s website.
The announcement cited increased interest in the district’s Early Learning program and the need to establish a site for it, coupled with declining enrollment as the reasons behind the decision. District leaders said they have been considering the decision for years.
Discovery Lab staff and families learned of the decision Thursday, according to the announcement. The school will complete the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
The school has about 222 students in grades first through eighth, according to its website. Most of those students are expected to enroll in their neighborhood school in fall 2022.
School staff members will be reassigned to open positions in the district, the announcement said.
YSD’s early learning program is spread across four different sites with one principal to oversee them all. This change will allow the program to consolidate at one site.
In a livestreamed video message to Discovery Lab families, YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene highlighted the district’s dedication to strengthening early learning as the first goal of its strategic plan.
Building an early learning site from scratch would require a bond passage with 60% voter approval and years of construction, Greene said in the video.
Greene said he knows Discovery Lab families will continue to support students and staff throughout the school year.
“I also hope that you will celebrate this move and what it means to have a permanent site to support the least capable among us, who are our preschool students,” he said in the video.
