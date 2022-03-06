The Yakima School District refinanced and sold bonds from an old construction project at a relatively low rate, which it expects will save taxpayers $5 million over the next decade, according to a district news release.
The Yakima school board authorized the bond sale, which was finalized Feb. 23, according to the release. The bonds were from a construction project in 2012.
Interest rates on bonds have reached impressive lows. The initial interest rate on the bonds was 5% but the new rate is 1.9%, according to the release. That is expected to save community members millions in potential future taxes.
“This is money that will now stay in our community and local economy, rather than go to pay interest on bonds,” Superintendent Trevor Greene said in the release.
YSD Executive Director of Finance Becky Nissen said in the release that the district has been monitoring bond rates for years looking for a good time to sell.
Selah School District made a similar bond sale earlier this school year to capitalize on low interest rates.
