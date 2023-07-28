The Yakima School District plans to use about $14.5 million of its $30 million general fund reserves next year to make up a deficit in its preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year.
In a presentation to the school board Tuesday, YSD Interim Assistant Superintendent of Finance Jake Kuper described this fiscal year as “transitional” for the district, as it will be using a large chunk of its reserve funds.
“Our reserves are meant for situations like this,” he said.
The presentation and discussion was limited to the 2023-24 school year budget, but within the next year, the district and board will need to find ways to stabilize the budget.
“Solutions will definitely come later,” Kuper said.
The district’s budget is made of several different funds, but the largest and most flexible is its general fund. In the 2023-24 school year, the general find will start out with $30 million in reserve funds. The district anticipates it will have about $292 million in revenue and spend or pledge $306 million, according to the preliminary budget.
That means YSD will have a $14.5 million deficit. If it uses reserves to fill the gap, it will end the fiscal year with only about $15.5 million in its reserve fund, according to the preliminary budget.
The district also expects to have deficits in its funds for debt service, associated student body, transportation and capital projects.
Kuper attributed much of the cause of the deficit to declining student enrollment. The district hit its peak enrollment in the 2017-18 school year with 16,233 full time students, according to data presented at the board meeting.
But since then the district has lost 1,253 students, or nearly 8% of its peak population. Each lost student represents thousands of dollars in funding.
In that same timeframe, the district has increased its certificated staff, which includes teachers, by 9% and its classified staff by 18%, according to the data presented Tuesday.
“Going forward, our staffing levels need to match our enrollment,” Kuper said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board did not discuss in depth how the future deficits may be avoided or what measures would be taken to achieve fiscal stability. But it was clear budget cuts would need to be made.
Kuper said hypothetically if the board took no cost-cutting measures, the district would run out of reserve funds in two years.
“That's not an option, but I like to show you the worst case scenario,” he said.
Board Vice President Graciela Villanueva voiced some concerns over the prospect of using up half of the district’s reserves funds in a single year, especially because that financial cushion took many years to build up.
“That feels really uncomfortable because once that's gone, that's gone,” she said.
She also asked that that district be mindful about how this could affect employee morale. If positions are cut and remaining employees are asked to pick up the slack, that could contribute to burnout among educators, she said.
The board will need to take action on the budget for the 2023-24 school year by the end of August. Its next business meeting is Aug. 17.
