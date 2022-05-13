Discovery Lab School on Castlevale Road in Yakima is not a flashy campus. It’s an unassuming collection of taupe-grey classrooms on a road that has gravel where sidewalks could be. There’s a wide-open grassy area out back for students to play and a sign out front advertising an upcoming family dance. But the school stands out for its small class sizes, low student-to-teacher ratio and high level of parent involvement.
Discovery Lab serves about 300 students in first through eighth grades. Next school year, the Yakima School District will cease elementary operations at the school and use the site as an Early Learning Center, school district officials announced in March.
It was a decision made with the district’s strategic plan in mind, which placed an emphasis on early learning and kindergarten readiness. It was not made with direct parent feedback, something parents have brought up online, in school board meetings and in conversations with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
District officials said the site was the only logical choice for an Early Learning Center and they wanted to bring these services together at one location, as YSD works to meet its kindergarten readiness goals. Currently early learning is spread out at four sites. As of 2019, only 20% of the district’s students are meeting state criteria for kindergarten readiness, the district said.
Families said they are anxious about sending their kids to new schools next year — some of which their kids did not do well at in the past — and questioned what they called a lack of communication.
‘One big family’
Discovery Lab School opened in the 1997-98 school year and was a place where new methods of teaching and learning could be tried out, said Heather Flynn, whose mother was involved in the school’s founding. She now has three children at Discovery Lab herself.
The school’s website describes it as “collaborative effort between educators, students, their families and our community to provide a supportive environment with high academic expectations for every student.” The school emphasizes hands-on, project-based learning.
Superintendent Trevor Greene noted that the school is known for its high level of parent involvement.
Discovery Lab was the smallest elementary school by enrollment in YSD during the 2021-22 school year, according to data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. It also had the lowest student to teacher ratio of any elementary school at about 6.4 to 1. By contrast, the next lowest ratio was at Whitney Elementary at about 10.2 to 1.
Among elementary schools, Discovery Lab has some of the highest percentages of its students meeting state standards in math, according to OSPI data from fall 2021.
Parents reported that the school’s smaller classes helped their students who needed the attention for their learning needs or behavioral concerns.
Discovery Lab parent Leola Braden said one of her fondest memories of the school happened the first time her son, first-grader Connor, got in trouble.
On the playground one day, he misunderstood the meaning of the term “break dance,” which some of his classmates were talking about. To him, it sounded like a threat, as if someone would break his bones, Braden said. Connor got defensive and started throwing punches and kicks, but no one was hurt.
School officials sent him to the principal’s office where he and the principal talked through the issue. Braden appreciated that the school took the time to get to the root of the problem, rather than focusing on a punishment.
“There was a solution and a reason found, and that’s what I very first decided, you know what, this is definitely the right school for us,” Braden said.
Her son has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety, Braden said. Being in a small school environment, along with outside mental help resources, has made things much more manageable.
Flynn, whose mother helped found the school, tried sending her children to a local school a few years ago. She decided it would be easier to keep her kids at one school rather than drive to multiple campuses each day.
When her eldest daughter was a third grader, she had some issues with her teacher. She described her daughter as smart and capable, but stubborn and not one to comply with requests she doesn’t agree with.
Flynn said she and the school tried to resolve the issues, but things went nowhere, and she was told that homeschooling would probably be the best option.
It was then that the third-grade teacher at Discovery Lab, who Flynn knew through her mother, got in contact with her, offering to help. So, Flynn enrolled her daughter there for her final month of school that year.
“It was so lovely to see the huge difference that was made in my kid’s life by a teacher that cared and focused on her mental health as well as her educational experiences,” Flynn said.
Now with three students at the school, Flynn spends much time volunteering in classrooms and said she knows most of the other families.
For the Flynn and Braden families, the close-knit environment they felt at the school made all the difference.
“It really is just one big family,” Braden said.
Early Learning Center
On March 17, YSD Superintendent Greene announced to staff and families that a “grade reconfiguration” at the site means an Early Learning Center will open at the site for the 2022-23 school year. Elementary school operations will cease.
During the 2021-22 school year, YSD had 335 students enrolled in its early learning program who also receive onsite services. And additional 120 students receive services from the district but attend an off-campus facility, according to Jamie Johnson, the district’s principal of early learning. The district expects to provide onsite services to 380 students next year, with over 100 off-site students as well. The programs are for ages 3-5.
Currently the district’s early learning services are spread out among four sites. Next school year, that number will go down to two, with much of the operations moving to the current Discovery Lab site. And by the 2023-24 school year, the site will be the districts singular, consolidated Early Learning Center, YSD Deputy Superintendent Rob Darling said in an interview with the Herald-Republic.
While the district would like to expand on the site one day, the immediate goal was to consolidate current services, Greene said. Having services spread out, with some employees traveling to multiple sites, proved a challenge.
“Logistically that has created a big issue that needs to be addressed,” Greene said.
While the district has had options for its youngest learners for years, kindergarten readiness emerged as something the community was deeply interested in, Greene said. It’s the No. 1 goal on the district’s Strategic Plan, which the Yakima school board adopted in January 2020 after much community input, according to the district’s website.
The COVID pandemic stalled work on the five pillars of the plan, as schools nationwide went into survival mode in March 2020. But Greene said the district is excited to jump back into it.
According to the strategic plan, the district wants 95% of its young learners to meet the state criteria for kindergarten readiness by 2026. As of 2019, only about 20% of Yakima students met those criteria.
Studies show that kindergarten readiness is a big predictor of future academic success.
“When you start behind, so to speak, or you’re not meeting that level of readiness coming in, we’re asking a tremendous amount from our teachers,” Greene said. “So, the idea is to make sure that we are addressing the learning before they even come to our kindergarten system.”
The district chose the Discover Lab site for its Early Learning Center for multiple reasons. The construction of a new building or site would require the passage of a bond and would take many years, according to the district’s website.
Other spots in the district did not work out as viable locations, Greene said. A former high school site can no longer be used as a school due to state funding requirements. The district looked into a possible partnership with Bezos Academy, a tuition-free preschool program created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that has been expanding in Washington in recent years. But it fell through because it would also require a new building.
“As we went through option after option after option, it became more and more clear that the only remaining outcome for us was to prioritize, as I said, our youngest learners and create an opportunity for them to have a location to build out,” Greene said.
The site is also next to an existing early learning center, Seedlings, which is run by the Enterprise for Progress In the Community (EPIC) and Educational Service District 105, according to its website. The proximity could lead to potential district collaboration, according to YSD’s website.
Declining enrollment districtwide over the past few years meant that other neighborhood elementary and middle schools have the room to absorb kids from Discovery Lab, Greene said. Most students are expected to enroll in their neighborhood boundary schools for the 2022-23 school year.
Familial fallout
Discovery Lab Principal Anna Marie Dufault released a statement on the district’s website when the announcement was made. In it she shared an anecdote about her son who, as a second-grader in the school’s inaugural class, described himself as “powerful.”
The description took her aback at first, but she later embraced the idea of powerful students and educators who have agency and are looking to make a difference in the world, she said. The school’s closure will not change that.
“Let’s powerfully finish the school year,” she wrote. “Let’s try to stay in the moment and not worry about ‘what if’ and ‘how come,’ which will take our peace. The campus purpose is changing to serve early learning students, but the lab school spirit lives on!”
Discovery Lab staff will fill open positions in the district, according to the announcement website.
The changes came as a surprise to Braden, who was hoping to see the school expand its services to include kindergarten. Flynn said she’d heard rumblings about the district possibly closing the school for years but thought the school community would be more involved in the decision.
“I feel that the unilateral decision making process that was used, without consulting, without talking to the staff beforehand, didn’t not show the use of empathy for the families and the staff members at Discovery,” she said.
Greene said that he’s aware that this decision has had an emotional impact on the community.
While the development of the strategic plan involved input from hundreds of community members, the option of reconfiguring grades at Discovery Lab was not presented during negotiations in 2019, he said. Still, the district committed to prioritizing early learning because of strong community support, which it did so in this decision.
“These are decisions that are made for the collective benefit of our entire community,” he said.
That trade off has been a hard pill for some parents to swallow.
“It’s not that we don’t want an Early Learning Center. We do,” Braden said. “It’s just it doesn’t have to be at the cost of others to make it happen.”
Braden said she wished the district would have been better at communicating with families about the changes. Even just one meeting with families before announcing the decision could have helped things, she said.
She created a Facebook page for families to try to find ways to reverse the decision, like signing a petition or speaking out at school board meetings. But it soon became clear that was not an option.
She said she has mixed feelings about sending her son to a bigger school next year, worried that he might become “invisible.” She said he didn’t take the news well.
Greene reassured parents concerned about their children going to a larger school that there are highly qualified educators at every YSD school and students with anxiety and special needs receive services throughout the district.
Flynn also expressed hesitancy to send her kids back to their neighborhood school, where she said her daughter did not get along with her teacher and her son was bullied.
“That’s my biggest heartbreak about this, is we tried the other way that didn’t work for our family,” Flynn said.
She’s considering selling her home to end up near a school that she thinks will be better for her kids.
Most Discovery Lab students will end up at their neighborhood schools, according to the announcement, but there is appeals process for families who do not want their kids at their local school. Admissions and Enrollment Director Kelli Riddle is in charge of reviewing requests on a case-by-case basis, the district website said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.