The Yakima School District has settled a public records lawsuit for $365,000 after a state appeals court ruled the district should face higher penalties when it mishandled a parent’s public records requests.
The settlement put all claims to rest, according to YSD’s chief legal counsel, Robert Noe. It was the final chapter in a legal saga that included a ruling in Yakima County Superior Court and a reversal on four of the Superior Court's findings by the Division III Court of Appeals.
“In light of the Court of Appeals decision, the amount of records at issue, the passage of time, attorney's fees incurred, and the potential for a penalty of up to $100 per day per record involved, YSD deemed it prudent to reach a settlement in this matter rather than relitigate the matter further at Superior Court,” Noe said in an email.
Andréa Cantu, the parent of a YSD student, made a series of public records requests between 2016 and 2019 related to bullying and harassment of her child. According to state law, government institutions are required to share records with members with the public when requested.
In March 2021, Yakima Superior Court ruled that 85 email records were wrongfully withheld and imposed a penalty of $6,310. Cantu appealed, and in a notable ruling in August, the court of appeals found:
• The district had not conducted an adequate search for records in one 2017 request;
• A delayed or ignored records request constituted a denial of records;
• The district wrongfully withheld more records related to the request; and
• The initial penalty of $6,310 was too low.
Noe said that because of the number of records involved, the delay in meeting the records requests and the attorney fees accrued, YSD sought to settle the case. He said YSD’s insurer was not involved.
“Given the direction from the Court of Appeals and the number of records involved, as well as the passage of time and attorneys fees accrued, it was evident YSD should seek to resolve this matter through settlement rather than pursue additional litigation,” Noe said in an email.
Noe said the potential penalties were up to $100 per record per day delayed. The penalty after litigation could be very large, with more than 100 records involved and the largest delay up to 631 days.
YSD has systemically addressed public records issues after a backlog reached 110 unfulfilled requests in 2018, Noe said.
“New leadership at the Yakima School District immediately addressed issues related to public records fulfillment. Upon hire in 2019, Superintendent Trevor Greene placed immediate priority on elevating resources and expertise to properly respond to requests for records,” Noe said in an email.
YSD did not have adequate training, support and resources to fulfill public records requests before 2018, according to Noe. Since then, a public records officer, new software and a technician to operate that software have been added.
YSD’s $365,000 settlement was finalized on Oct. 6 and included attorney fees for Cantu. Attorneys at the Kenmore-based Ford Law Firm, who represented Cantu, did not respond for comment as of press time.
YSD was represented by law firm Menke Jackson Beyer.
