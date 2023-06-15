Yakima School District Assistant Superintendent of Operations Stacey Locke will delay her retirement to step in as the district’s interim deputy superintendent.

Current Deputy Superintendent Rob Darling will leave his position to become the new Grandview superintendent starting in July.

"Stacey (Locke) has the ideal background to step into this role,” YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said in a district announcement. “Her broad experience in education, historical knowledge of the Yakima School District and her proven compassion for students and staff will keep YSD on track to accomplish the goals of the strategic plan."

Locke has worked in the district for 23 years. She was principal at Eisenhower High School from 2003-14. She previously planned to retire at the end of August, according to a YSD announcement.

