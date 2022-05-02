Yakima School District celebrated its 2022 STAR and Crystal Apple award winners at an Excellence in Education Awards reception Friday, April 29, 2022. The STAR awards and Crystal Apple awards honor classified and certified staff, respectively, according to the district’s awards website.
Crystal Apple award winners are certified employees who made a significant positive impact in the YSD community, with the goal of the awards being to encourage excellence in public education, the website said.
This year’s award winners were two teachers, a principal, a counselor, an instructional facilitator and a math interventionist.
Gilbert Elementary School third grade teacher Anita "Chris" DeMonbrun stood out for her efforts to make learning fun, which included wearing a bee costume on the first day of school and silly glasses during Zoom classes, the website said.
A.C. Davis High School math teacher Carl Scott was highlighted for his successful efforts to integrate students with special needs into general education classrooms.
Nob Hill Elementary School Principal Erin Thomas’s strong relationships with her staff were celebrated. A fellow Nob Hill educator, instructional facilitator Caitlin Lindborg, stood out for her work making contact with missing students during remote learning.
Franklin Middle School counselor Analisa Montemayor was highlighted for the individual support plans she made for every student at the beginning of each school trimester. Roosevelt Elementary School math interventionist Kyleen Welch also stood out for the individualized attention she manages to provide her students.
The STAR awards celebrate classified employees, highlighting those who do exceptional work each day, the website said. This year’s winners were three office managers, a kitchen manager and a data specialist.
A.C. Davis High School office manager Sandy Collins was honored for her dedication and ability to run things smoothly at Yakima’s largest school. Washington Middle School office manager Nicole Rivera was highlighted for her strong school spirit and volunteering with students. Safety and Security office manager Yessenia Diaz was praised for her cool head in emergencies and for being a reliable resource to staff.
Adams Elementary School kitchen manager LeAnn Vetsch stood out for her work advocating for Yakima students and staff’s nutritional needs and her work with the Salvation Army. Adams Elementary School data specialist Morgan Aparicio was called an “unsung hero” for her work overseeing testing and growth at the school.
