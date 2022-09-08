The new, age-appropriate jungle gym has not yet arrived at Discovery Early Learning in Yakima, but that was of little concern to the two dozen students enjoying afternoon playtime Tuesday.
One girl chased after her friends, her blonde ponytail bobbing up and down as she ran. Another boy tried to stand on a red rubber ball, then laughed joyously when he slipped. It’s tough to keep a preschooler down.
The Yakima School District opened Discovery Early Learning this school year, consolidating many of the district’s early learning services, which previously had been spread among various sites. The move came amid increased community interest in preschool services and a multi-year push to improve kindergarten readiness, YSD leaders said.
“The biggest investment we can make in education is with early education,” YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said. “The early learning years provide a foundation for the rest of a child’s school career.
In its strategic plan released in early 2020, the district gave itself the goal of increasing the number of young Yakima students who meet kindergarten readiness standards from about 20% to 95% by 2026.
The district has about 250 preschool students at its DEL site, with another 100 at Hoover Elementary School and about 100 students spread out across community early learning centers that YSD partners with, said YSD Early Learning Principal Jamie Johnson.
The district offers various preschool services based on family income and a child’s needs.
Inside Discovery
The sounds of children playing echoed throughout the gray and blue bungalows that make up DEL’s campus Tuesday. Classes began last week, and the students and staff adjusted quickly, Johnson said.
The Discovery site underwent some renovations during the summer to serve its young students. The site previously housed Discovery Lab School, which served grades one through eight. The district replaced the flooring and renovated the site’s bathrooms to better service the 3-to-5-year-old students, said YSD Chief Communications Officer Kirsten Fitterer, who conferred with Deputy Superintendent Robert Darling.
The school has 10 classrooms of students at any given point in the school day. Six, full-day classes of the state-funded Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program remain on campus throughout the day while additional, half-day classrooms serve special education students and have different students in the mornings and afternoons, Johnson said.
Three of the full-day classrooms are Spanish language and three are English, though every class has at least one instructor who can speak English and Spanish, Johnson said.
Inside Erica Almaguer’s classroom, students have a variety of play areas where they can hone the skills they will need for future schooling. At a play kitchen, kids learn to exchange money for goods. Paraprofessional Gabby Sanchez asked students to name the shapes and colors of the wooden beads they strung together.
Posters around the room espouse the importance of taking turns, playing together and treating each other fairly.
To be considered kindergarten ready, students need to meet skill standards related to cognition, language, literacy, math, social-emotional needs and physical readiness, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“When we talk about kindergarten readiness, it’s more than just academic skills. It’s also social and emotional,” Johnson said. “We really work to treat our children as whole children.”
Consolidating preschool services makes it easier for teachers to collaborate as they focus on their students’ burgeoning social and academic skills, Johnson said.
Importance of early ed
Providing engaging education for kids early in life will help a student throughout their school years and beyond, Greene and Johnson said.
Johnson described a child’s education as a pyramid. Schools build the base during the early years of school, with preschool being a critical part of that. Over the years, other teachers build upon the work of the previous educators in that student’s life.
“If kids don’t have a solid foundation, it makes it very hard to build upon that,” she said.
Greene said that evaluating a student’s skills during third grade provides a glimpse into that child’s academic future. Students who read at grade level in third grade are more likely to graduate. The state also monitors ninth grade success to see which students are on track to graduate.
But the preparation for these upper-grade assessments begins in the earliest years of a child’s school career, Greene said.
Research shows that attending a preschool program offers short-term and long-lasting benefits for students. These students are better prepared for upper grades and less likely to need to repeat a grade, are more likely to graduate and earn higher salaries in the working world, according to the National Education Association.
Low-income students, like the majority of those in YSD, are less likely to have access to high-quality preschool programs, but reap more significant benefits from attending preschool compared to their more advantaged peers, who already have a leg up before school starts.
Community involvement
Community interest in early education has grown in the past few years, as has enrollment in the district’s early learning programs, Johnson said.
But to meet its goal of having 95% of kids fully ready for kindergarten, the district will need to reach even more students than it currently does. Plenty of children who could benefit from early education are not enrolled in a program due to program shortages, Greene said.
The district has coordinated recruitment efforts in recent years, Johnson said. The effort allows the district to direct families to the preschool service that would best suit them, even if that is not a district-run program.
The district will also partner with Educational Service District 105 for events that will identify more families that could benefit from preschool services but have fallen through the cracks, she said.
“We do know that we’re not hitting every child that we could be hitting, and so we want to make sure that we’re catching those families and getting them into the right placement whether that’s with us or with another facility in our in our area,” Johnson said.
Community involvement does not end once students are enrolled in a preschool program. Johnson said she wants to see DEL become a community hub where parents can find resources and information or relax with free activities or movie nights.
Greene said making DEL the headquarters is an important step in strengthening the district’s early learning program, but it is just the beginning.
“We’re very happy that we’re getting our own house in order, so to speak, and creating an environment with our own students where they can be successful, which now allows us to then start reaching out more intentionally into the community,” Greene said. “And we’re excited about the efforts that will take place over the course of this year and in the future.”
