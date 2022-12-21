The Yakima school board approved new collective bargaining agreements with its teachers and office workers unions at a special meeting Tuesday. The separate agreements cover multiple school years and come with modest raises and adjustments for inflation.
The agreement with the Yakima Education Association covers the 2022-25 school years. For the 2022-23 school year, teachers will receive a pay increase of 1% their base salary plus the state-approved cost of living adjustment. For 2022 that is 5.5% for K-12 educators.
In subsequent years covered by the agreement, teachers will receive the statewide cost of living adjustment plus a pay increase of 0.5% of their base salary.
The district has nearly 1,000 classroom teachers, according to data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The agreement with office personnel covers two years, starting with the 2022-23 school year. Each year staff will receive a pay increase of 1% of their base salary plus the state-approved cost of living adjustment.
These new agreements and pay raises represent over $6.1 million in increases for the first year of the contracts, according to board documents. They will also result in an additional $210,000 in VEBA health care contributions.
All four present board members voted in favor of the agreements. Director Raymond Navarro Jr. was absent.
On Dec. 13, the board tabled the agreements because it lacked a quorum after Navarro recused himself from the votes. At that meeting, the board approved an agreement for the 2022-23 school year with the principals association that included a 1% increase to base salaries plus the cost of living adjustment.
With the agreements approved, the board has no outstanding contract negotiations with any of its various labor groups, said Anthony Murrietta, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.
