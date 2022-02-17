Yakima school board approves calendar for next academic year

The Yakima school board approved a calendar Tuesday for the next school year with start and end dates that are similar to this year.
With a start date in late August, an end date in mid-June and about eight weeks of summer break, the new calendar is similar to the one used this year. The new calendar gives students and staff the week of Thanksgiving off, as opposed to just three days.
It features two potential weeklong breaks in February and March, the same as the most recent calendar. In a change, optional intersession classes for student enrichment will be offered. Students can come in for additional academic work or take the weeks off for mid-winter and spring breaks.
The calendar was developed by a committee featuring representatives from the district and the Yakima Education Association. When it was presented Jan. 18, board members suggested more significant changes were needed.
Feedback gathered from multiple community parties, including students, families and staff, indicated a lack of enthusiasm for a large calendar change, especially during a stressful pandemic.
The vote was 4-0 in favor on Feb. 15, 2022, with board President Martha Rice absent due to a health issue.
Multiple board members said they are interested in a more modified calendar in future years, but heard community feedback that students, families and staff are not interested in a big change right now.
“We’ve had a lot of stress over the last two years in our students and our staff, and I don’t think it would be necessarily productive to do a big change going into next year,” board member Norm Walker said.
Prior to the vote, board member Ryan Beckett, who joined the board in late December, said he would consider adopting a calendar identical to the one used in 2021-22.
However, Superintendent Trevor Green said that would require essentially rejecting the proposed calendar. School district attorney Robert Noe said that the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the Yakima Education Association does not include a protocol in the event that the board rejects a proposed calendar.
Future calendars
The board discussed the possibility of switching to a modified or balanced calendar in future school years.
Modified calendars are a hot topic in the state as districts locally and across Washington try them out as potential solutions to pandemic-related learning losses. Modified calendars can take many forms. Some shorten the summer break and give students and staff shorter, more frequent breaks spread throughout the school year. Proponents say this system reduces the post-summer learning losses that hit low income students particularly hard.
Board members showed interest in modified calendars during their January and February business meetings.
Walker said he’s long been interested in them and asked the calendar committee to seriously consider it for the 2023-24 school year. He said that a balanced calendar would be one possible tool to improve academic achievement among Yakima students.
Enrichment classes during intersession breaks are another possible method for catching up academically challenged students, but board member Raymond Navarro questioned how effective the optional classes will be.
Beckett said the conversation around modified calendars is a long-term one.
Calendar committee member and Eisenhower High School teacher Frances Guerrero said that if the board wants to move toward a modified calendar, it will need to spend the time gathering community support.
“The staff of this district is not going to support any calendar that the community has not already bought into,” she said. “So, if you are wanting to go in a particular direction because you believe that that is going to benefit our students, then you absolutely, 100% have to get the community on board and informed.”
