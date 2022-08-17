The Yakima School District’s board of supervisors unanimously approved its 2022-23 budget and changed its Monday meeting times during its Tuesday business meeting.
No changes were made to the preliminary budget, which has been available to the public for more than a month, said board President Martha Rice. No public comments were made regarding the budget.
YSD will spend around $306 million out of its general fund this school year. Another $10 million will go to capital projects to renovate Davis High School’s auditorium.
The total outlay from YSD’s general fund is about $317 million. Revenues total almost $313 million. The difference will come out of YSD’s general fund balance from last year.
YSD has allocated $705,624 to its ASB fund, $10.2 million to debt service, $10.5 million to capital projects and $2.6 million to transportation vehicles.
“We do appreciate the trust from the board of directors,” Interim Executive Director of Finance Jacob Kuper said. “We would be remiss not to thank the board and the community for approving the budget.”
During the meeting, the board approved Kuper as an auditing and investment officer, paving the way for him to replace Executive Director of Finance Becky Nissen, who is retiring at the end of the month.
A cause for concern in future budgets is YSD’s reliance on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The district increased its budget from last year due to inflation and ESSER funds. Those funds have allowed YSD to soften the blow of the pandemic, keep jobs and support students.
The district received $87 million in total ESSER funding since the start of the pandemic. It is nearing the end of its ESSER II grant, originally $21 million, which must be fully spent by September 2022.
YSD has $36 million of its ESSER III funds and about $9 million in ESSER III Learning Recover Expenditures available. Those funds originally totaled more than $55 million and must be used by September 2024, according to a presentation by Nissen and Kuper.
Several other purchases were approved by the board. YSD is using revenue from scrapped buses and a grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology to purchase three electric school buses for just over $1.2 million. The grant will also pay for charging stations for the buses.
The board also approved a purchase of $550,000 in fuel for non-electric vehicles.
Finally, YSD approved a change in the meeting time for some of the board meetings. Beginning in September, Monday board meetings will take place at 4 p.m., not 3:30 p.m. so staff can finish work at schools and community members can more easily attend meetings.
