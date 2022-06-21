Yakima Rotary Trust named 45 students as winners of the 2022-23 Mollie Davis Scholarship, according to a news release.
The Mollie Davis Scholarship was established after Mollie Davis died in 2008 and left $20 million to be distributed to Yakima County students. Since 2010, the Yakima Rotary Trust has awarded more than $9 million through this scholarship, the release said.
Students seeking a bachelor’s degree may receive up to $7,500 a year for four years or up to $3,500 for students seeking an associate degree.
High school seniors and college students were eligible for the scholarship. Most of this year’s awardees are first-generation college students, the release said. About half are graduating seniors while others have begun college already. All are Yakima Valley locals and most graduated from area high schools.
The 2022-23 recipients are:
- Rosa Alcala, La Salle High School, Yale University
- Ivan Alfaro, Eisenhower High School, Central Washington University
- Kiana Awai, East Valley High School, Grand Canyon University
- Cassandra Barragan, Naches Valley High School, University of Washington
- Sulem Bernal, Sunnyside High School, Heritage University
- Jacey Brugnone, Riverside Christian School, Central Washington University
- Brian Cardenas, Davis High School, Central Washington University
- Kassandra Cardenas, Sunnyside High School, University of Washington
- Joanna Castaneda, Davis High School, Washington State University
- Ke'mora Diggs, Eisenhower High School, Texas Southern University
- Adam Escamilla, Selah High School, Washington State University
- Carmen Fernandez, Davis High School, Washington State University
- Anna Frank, Sunnyside High School, University of Washington
- Gabriela Garcia, Wapato High School, Washington State University
- Andrea Rubi Garcia Cervantes, GED, Yakima Valley College
- Isela Garcia Gutierrez, Davis High School, University of Washington
- Jesus Gil-Ambriz, Wapato High School, University of Washington
- Deysi Gonzalez, Wapato High School, Central Washington University
- Michelle Gutierrez, White Swan High School, Washington State University
- Ruby Hopkins, Eisenhower High School, University of Southern California
- Jada Lang, East Valley High School, Yakima Valley College
- Larissa Leon, Sunnyside High School, University of California Riverside
- Sandra Leyva, Sunnyside High School, Washington State University - Tri Cities
- Florinta Lopez, Davis High School, Reed College
- Charlene Luna, Wapato High School, University of Washington
- Emily McClellan, La Salle High School, Yakima Valley College
- Elaine Mildfelt, Naches Valley High School, San Diego State University
- Nevaeh Mitchell, Davis High School, Yakima Valley College
- Savannah Morrow, Sunnyside High School, Heritage University
- Melissa Nava, La Salle High School, Carroll College
- Sashalee Oseguera, Grandview High School, Central Washington University
- Madison Parrish, GED, Yakima Valley College
- Yesenia Perez, West Valley High School, Yakima Valley College
- Fatima Quintero Brambila, Mabton Junior Senior High School, Eastern Washington University
- Diana Resendiz Macedonio, Davis High School, Washington State University
- Liana Rosado, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington
- Kiana Sanchez, Grandview High School, Washington State University
- Guadalupe Silva, Highland High School, Central Washington University
- Emma Stubner, Naches Valley High School, University of Hawaii
- Mariana Tilley, Davis High School, Washington State University
- Tatiana Torres, West Valley High School, Central Washington University
- Carlos Trejo, Wapato High School, Yakima Valley College
- Elvia Valdovinos Cruz, Eisenhower High School, Heritage University
- Melissa Vasconcelos, Davis High School, Harvard University
- Marjorie Wingerter, La Salle High School, Yakima Valley College
220620-yh-news-rotaryscholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.