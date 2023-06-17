Yakima Rotary Trust has named 40 students as recipients of this year's Mollie Davis Scholarship.
This year, 75% of recipients are first-generation college students, according to a news release.
This scholarship goes to Yakima Valley high school seniors and college students to help them pay for college. Students seeking a bachelor’s degree can receive up to $7,500 a year for four years, or up to $3,500 for students seeking an associate degree.
The scholarship was established by Mollie Davis, who died in 2008. She left $20 million to go toward education in the community. Since 2010, more than 500 students have received the scholarship, with more than $10 million awarded, the release said.
Here are the 2023 recipients and their alma maters:
- Caleb Herminio Aguilar Jr., Davis High School
- Nataly Arciga, Naches Valley High School
- Kayle Barrera, Davis High School
- Samantha Bredwell, East Valley High School
- Esmeralda Castro, Wapato High School
- Jacquelin Ceja, Highland High School
- Cindy Cruz, Toppenish High School
- McKenna Favilla, Zillah High School
- Yesenia Garcia, Grandview High School
- Nikki Grooters, Selah High School
- Alissa Holt Zack, Wapato High School
- Matthew Kroes, West Valley High School
- Tiana LaFollette, Zillah High School
- Erin Laurvick, Davis High School
- Rebecca Lommers, Riverside Christian School
- Tatianna Madrigal, Sunnyside High School
- Jessica Marin, Sunnyside High School
- Anthony Marquez, Davis High School
- Damaris Martinez, Grandview High School
- Amy Mendoza, La Salle High School
- Jorge Morales, Grandview High School
- Shae Newgard, Davis High School
- Liliana Nunez-Taylor, East Valley High School
- Anthony Orozco, Selah High School
- Edith Ortega, Davis High School
- Anahi Ortiz, Eisenhower High School
- Samantha Panduro, Davis High School
- Aly Perez, Davis High School
- Carolina Perez, Sunnyside High school
- Vivianna Phillips, Davis High School
- Daisy Preciado, Wapato High School
- Angel Ramirez, Toppenish High School
- Elaine Ramos, Grandview High School
- Yahayra Ruiz, Davis High School
- Jacqueline Salazar, Davis High School
- Jessica Sandoval, Davis High School
- Elizabeth Solorzano, Eisenhower High School
- Jackson Swindell, Selah High School
- Omar Vargas, Eisenhower High School
- Isabella Vick, Selah High School
