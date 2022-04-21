Several Yakima School District parents and alumni voiced concern and displeasure over changes made to the high school choice process during a school board meeting Tuesday.
As the only district in the area with more than one traditional high school, Yakima has historically been a full choice district. Students have been able to enroll in the school they wanted, whether that was Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Stanton Academy or Yakima Online.
But in recent years, hundreds more students have picked Davis over Eisenhower, causing over-crowded conditions at Davis, district officials said.
To combat this, the district put a 525-student cap on Davis’s incoming freshman class and introduced a new process to determine high school enrollment. In March, students filled out an online survey with their first and second choice high schools. Some students were guaranteed their first choice school, including those with siblings enrolled at that school, learning needs or those in vulnerable groups.
The remaining empty spots at Davis were randomly distributed to all other students looking to enroll. Approximately 300 students did not receive their first choice high school, YSD Deputy Superintendent Rob Darling told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Several parents said they were displeased with the new system, which they likened to a lottery, in public comments at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Jay Hernandez said he came to the meeting to advocate for his son. He questioned why the district did not collaborate with parents or students to determine a way to even out the populations at Davis and Eisenhower.
“It seems like you just swung for something and that just did not land at all with parents,” he said.
Mary Cervera's daughter, who attends Franklin Middle School, was assigned to Eisenhower though she lives close to Davis. Cervera said it's been stressful to find her transportation, as she is wary to put her daughter on a bus.
Living near one of the high schools did not guarantee enrollment to that school, according to the district’s criteria.
Adelina Contreras said her younger brother had been excited to follow in her footsteps at Davis but has been dismayed by the new system. She suggested the district reconsider this year’s plan and try a new system next year.
Other parents also said they were not given much information on the new system, how it worked or how it was set up.
District officials anticipated the incoming ninth grade class for the 2022-23 school year would be the most affected ever, as they looked for a way to quickly balance Davis and Eisenhower’s populations.
