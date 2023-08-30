As more parents drop their children off via private vehicles at school each morning, the Yakima School District and the city have begun a program that improves safety and traffic flow around several elementary school buildings.
Sidewalk improvements near Robertson Elementary and new one-way streets near Garfield, Hoover and possibly Adams elementary schools were discussed Monday evening during the annual joint meeting of the Yakima City Council and Yakima school board.
“The one-way roads around Hoover Elementary have helped greatly with pickups and drop-offs (of students),” YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said.
Greene noted the same improvements have helped at Garfield Elementary, and the city’s proposed traffic study of the streets surrounding Adams Elementary could lead to similar steps taken there.
The Adams Elementary neighborhood traffic study is part of a proposal to close a section of Race Street between Eighth and Ninth streets as the city proceeds with the design and construction of a new aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, said Scott Schafer, director of Yakima’s public works department.
This road closure could create more open green space for the community and students to enjoy while connecting park amenities, such as the recently installed playground funded by Yakima’s Rotary Clubs, Greene said.
To help determine the feasibility of closing the one-block section of Race Street, Schafer said a traffic study would analyze traffic volume, capacity and the impact of drop offs and pickups at Adams Elementary.
It also would estimate the impact of loss of parallel parking spaces from Race Street, the impact on emergency services access and the overall affect of traffic flow in the surrounding neighborhood, Schafer added.
City Council and school board members encouraged Schafer to conduct the traffic study, with the results used to determine if closing the one-block stretch of Race Street would fit with neighborhood and school traffic flow.
How one-way streets help
An example of how one-way streets can improve and revise traffic flow during morning drop-off times was evident Tuesday at Garfield Elementary School.
Located just west of Sixth Avenue, about midway between Lincoln Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, the Yakima school faces Fairbanks Avenue with several portable classrooms on the north side of the property, along Jerome Avenue.
At the start of the 2019-20 school year, one-way traffic signs were posted directing vehicles to travel eastbound only on Jerome between Campbell Lane and North Sixth Avenue, and westbound only on Fairbanks between Sixth and Custer avenues.
The change allows parents dropping off students on Fairbanks to pull safely to the curb adjacent to Garfield school property, with children exiting the passenger side of vehicles, away from traffic.
When students have been dropped off, parents may pull away from the curb into the lefthand lane of Fairbanks without the threat of oncoming traffic.
On the north side of the school property, YSD buses pull up along the south side of Jerome Avenue to drop off students. Many vehicles traveling east on Jerome during school drop-off hour turn left on Campbell to avoid the buses.
Safety for parents and students who walk to Garfield was enhanced by construction on sidewalks, ramps at intersections, and new curbs and gutters in recent years. These were funded in part by a $200,000 Washington State Department of Transportation grant through its Safe Routes to School Program.
The WSDOT funding also helped install and improve sidewalks along Englewood Avenue and Powerhouse Road near Robertson Elementary School this summer.
Free city bus passes for students
One other transportation-related subject raised at Monday’s joint meeting was the increased use of Yakima Transit buses by students, with ages 18 and younger riding for free during the past school year.
The free student fares began Oct. 1 of last year in Yakima after Legislature approved grants to cover the cost. Children younger than 6 continued to ride Yakima Transit for free with a fare-paying adult, Schafer noted.
“Approximately 25% of Yakima Transit riders are students, and since the fare-free service began, youth ridership has substantially increased,” Schafer said.
He also noted the state funding provides a savings for the Yakima School District, which had previously provided youth bus passes to their students who use Yakima Transit to travel to and from school.
Alvie Maxey, Yakima Transit manager, noted that students ages 18 and younger need to carry a current school photo ID card, valid government-issued ID card or a free Yakima Transit Youth Card to use the fare-free service.
Further information on the free student bus passes is available by visiting yakimatransit.org and clicking on “Fares” under the Rider Tools tab.
