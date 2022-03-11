For the first time in two years, K-12 students and staff in Yakima County and around the state will not be required to wear masks at school next week.
All school districts in Yakima County have indicated that masks will be optional on their campuses once the state mask mandate ends on Saturday.
The Washington Department of Health released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, which takes effect Saturday. The biggest changes include the end of some previous requirements such as masking, social distancing, contact tracing and regular testing for student athletes.
Schools still have the power to enforce COVID measures as needed. Districts can choose to put their own mask mandates in place or screen student athletes and performers for COVID. The guidelines also encourage social distancing when possible, particularly during high-risk gatherings like lunchtime or during indoor sports.
Some requirements remain unchanged. The vaccine requirement is still in place for school staff who do not obtain a medical or religious exemption.
People who test positive for COVID-19 still need to quarantine for at least five days, according to the updated guidelines, and continue to wear masks at school for another five days if they return to school after only five days of isolation.
Masks are required in school health offices since they are considered health care settings. Masks also may be required if a class or team is in the midst of an outbreak.
Schools must continue to provide timely diagnostic testing for people with COVID symptoms or who were exposed to COVID.
Most school districts around the Yakima Valley have released statements asking community members to be respectful of other people’s choices, including whether to wear a mask.
Masks also will be optional on school buses, following changes to federal school bus guidelines made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
