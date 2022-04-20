A new Yakima School District program will give high schoolers an opportunity to earn an associate in arts degree by the end of their senior year.
The pilot program with Arizona State University will launch this fall with the incoming freshman class, Byron Gerard, YSD’s executive director of college readiness and career and technical education, told the Yakima school board on Tuesday.
Students will enter the program their ninth grade year, and will take online ASU courses that meet the district’s graduation requirements, Gerard said. Though schedules may vary, students in the program are expected to take between one and three ASU courses each semester, as well as a summer class, Gerard said.
Each course would cost $200 but grant funding will cover the costs for the first two years of the program. Families will not have to pay. Gerard said the district is dedicated to securing additional funding for future cohorts.
For the first year of the pilot program, 30 spots each at Davis and Eisenhower high schools are available for incoming students.
There are no pre-requisites or tests to get into the program, Gerard said. Current Yakima eight-graders can indicate their interest in the program on their ninth grade registration forms. The district will have an informational meeting in May for interested families.
Counselors will work with students to determine if the program would be a good fit for them, Gerard said.
Though the pilot program this year will only offer an associate in arts degree, it could expand to offer additional pathways in fields like science or business in future years, Gerard said.
The district is also exploring opportunities for similar programs with in-state universities, he said.
This program adds to existing dual credit opportunities in YSD such as Advanced Placement classes, International Baccalaureate program, College in the High School program and Running Start.
What sets the pilot program apart is how early in a student’s high school career it will begin, Gerard said.
“The great thing about this program is most of our students have to wait till their junior year to engage in things like Running Start,” he said. “This gets a student right out of the gate in ninth grade and gives them access to college level courses.”
ASU is a public university based near Phoenix. It will partner with districts around the country for the pilot program to put students on a pathway to an associate degree by one year post high school graduation. Yakima is the only district where students will earn that degree by the end of their senior year, Gerard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.