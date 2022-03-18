The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of two former Toppenish School District educators closed after few community members came forward to discuss alleged inappropriate behavior from the pair, according to investigative reports obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The case is considered closed by the sheriff’s office, though officers are still willing to speak with any witnesses who may come forward, sheriff’s office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said in an email.
“We need people who are witnesses, participated or were victims of the alleged crimes to come forward,” he said in an email. “Hearsay, opinions, and rumors are not evidence we can use in a criminal trial.”
The sheriff’s office previously sent the case to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, which then sent the case back, declining to pursue charges without additional evidence. Representatives from the prosecutor’s office could not be reached for comment for this story.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic previously told the Herald-Republic that while his office may have been able to bring forth some charges, it also wanted to “maximize our ability to make a charging decision.” That included ensuring the sheriff’s office had pursued all possible leads in the case.
The sheriff’s office looked into claims of inappropriate behavior by former Toppenish High School Vice Principal Johnny L. Cerna and former THS teacher Bertha Cerna, a married couple. The Herald-Republic obtained reports from the investigation through a public records request.
The district fired Johnny and Bertha Cerna in January following its own investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior. Johnny Cerna is the son of Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna.
Bertha Cerna declined to comment for this story. Johnny Cerna did not respond to a request for comment.
Half a dozen people who are or were associated with the Toppenish School District spoke with sheriff’s office officials over the course of the investigation, according to the reports.
The student who first reported allegations against Johnny and Bertha Cerna to the sheriff’s office described inappropriately close relationships with the couple and drinking alcoholic beverages with Bertha Cerna, according to the investigative notes.
Additional former students who came forward said they had witnessed Johnny and Bertha Cerna provide students with alcohol, according to the investigative documents. Multiple witnesses also alleged that Bertha Cerna provided or offered marijuana to students, according to the sheriff’s office reports.
One former student spoke with the sheriff’s office to say she had not witnessed inappropriate behavior from Johnny and Bertha Cerna, according to a report from June 23, 2021.
Some of the people who came forward told officers they were worried about retaliation for speaking out, according to the investigative notes. Several potential investigative leads did not return messages from the sheriff’s office, reports said.
“This is the typical response that Det. (Sergio) Reyna, and I have gotten through out this investigation. People tell others that they will speak with us and when attempted contact is made there are no answers of the phone and NO call back,” Detective Dan Cypher wrote in an investigative note dated Dec. 29, 2021.
Investigators did not interview Johnny or Bertha Cerna. Officers met with a lawyer retained by Bertha Cerna on July 20, 2021, to explain the case to him and request to speak with his client, according to a report from Cypher. The lawyer later told officers that Bertha Cerna declined to speak with them.
Attempts to contact Johnny Cerna at his home or via phone were unsuccessful, according to the reports.
“We don’t talk to people who have attorneys because any good attorney would tell us not to talk to their clients,” Schilperoort said in an email.
Yakima attorney Sarah Wixson ran into similar difficulties trying to reach potential witnesses when she was hired by the Toppenish School District to conduct an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior from Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
She spoke with 27 members of the Toppenish community, mostly current or former district employees, including Johnny and Bertha Cerna. However, she was told that no one involved in the wrestling program would voluntarily speak with her, which ultimately proved true, according to the reports she wrote on her investigative findings.
“Community fear or community loyalty has resulted in a lack of witness participation which has hindered the investigation process,” Wixson wrote in her reports.
Her investigation found it more probable than not that Johnny and Bertha Cerna became inappropriately close with a student and provided her with alcohol, did not take measures to keep personal nude images and videos private, and improperly handled firearms on school campuses.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is investigating potential code of professional conduct violations by Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
