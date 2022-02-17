The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office for more information before possibly pursuing charges against two former Toppenish School District employees, officials said.
Sheriff’s office officials said Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, the case is closed unless someone else is willing to come forward.
But Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said the case is still open.
The sheriff’s office previously said Johnny L. and Bertha Cerna, who worked at Toppenish High School, were under investigation for reports of inappropriate activity involving minors.
The district fired Johnny and Bertha Cerna in January following its own investigation into inappropriate behavior.
The sheriff’s office sent the case to the prosecutor’s office, but the prosecutor’s office declined to file charges, asking for further investigative work, spokesman Casey Schilperoort said in an email. However, the list of people willing to speak has been exhausted, he said.
“We have talked to everyone willing to talk with us,” Schilperoort said in an email. “There are plenty of people we would have liked to talk to but they do not want to provide information to us.”
Brusic said his office wanted to assess all available evidence and make an informed decision on whether to bring charges. That means making sure all potential leads in the case have been pursued.
“We may have been able to file a charge or charges, but we also want to maximize our ability to make a charging decision,” he said.
Brusic said that the prosecutor’s office has not received a final report from the sheriff’s office and said the case is not closed.
Johnny Cerna declined to comment on the decisions by the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office. Bertha Cerna also declined to immediately comment and said she was not aware decisions had been made public already. Johnny Cerna is the son on district superintendent John M. Cerna.
Schilperoort said that anyone who would like to assist the case and provide evidence or personal knowledge of the alleged behavior can contact lead investigator Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567.
Sarah Wixson, an investigator hired by the Toppenish School District, also looked into claims made against Johnny and Bertha Cerna, including reports of the couple throwing parties at their house for students. She wrote in her reports on Johnny and Bertha Cerna that she faced a lack of cooperation in her investigation.
She said no one involved with the wrestling team would talk to her. Johnny Cerna coached the Toppenish High School wrestling team and Bertha Cerna coached the wrestling cheerleaders. Only those who had to speak to Wixson due to their employment with the district agreed to be interviewed, according to the reports.
“Community fear or community loyalty has resulted in a lack of witness participation which has hindered the investigation process,” Wixson wrote in her reports.
