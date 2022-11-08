The familiar yellow school bus will soon get an upgrade in many local districts. Several Yakima County school districts received funding from state and federal sources to introduce electric school buses to their fleets.
Last month while in Seattle, Vice President Kamala Harris announced nearly 400 school districts around the country will receive grants to help purchase electric school buses. Toppenish School District was one of four districts in Washington to make the cut. Five other Yakima County districts are on the waiting list.
The Environmental Protection Agency grants are only one source of funding. Earlier this year, the Washington State Department of Ecology granted four local districts funds to help purchase electric buses.
As a part of the grants, school must retire and destroy diesel engines, a move meant to help the environment.
While local school transportation officials said electric vehicles are the future of transportation, diesel buses likely will continue to have a place in education because they can drive longer distances, a need in rural areas.
Interest in electric buses
Interest in electric school buses has grown in the past few years and will likely continue to grow as funding emerges. The Harris announcement was for the first round of funding for electric buses. The federal government has pledged rounds of funding, totaling $5 billion.
Toppenish schools Business Manager Mark Kresge said applying for the grant was in the district’s best financial interest. Electric buses are much more expensive than traditional diesel buses. Each one will cost over $400,000, including necessary infrastructure updates.
The district will receive $1.185 million in funding to purchase three buses, plus infrastructure needed to charge them. The district will only need to pay about $90,000 to cover the difference, Kresge said.
Toppenish Transportation Director Blaine Thorington said the rising cost of diesel is a concern. And he is glad this will make the air that students breathe cleaner.
The grant requires that Toppenish retire three of its diesel buses and destroy the engines, Kresge said.
“That's the one thing on these grants too, because they’re EPA related, they're wanting to take older diesel buses off the streets,” he said.
Destroying diesel engines is also a requirement of a grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology grant that four local districts received. Yakima, Sunnyside, Naches Valley and Union Gap received funding for between one and three electric buses each.
Union Gap Director of Operations and Technology Tony Silver said his district will purchase two electric buses through the grant, which also provided funding for vehicle infrastructure upgrades.
The district currently has six buses, with one operating as a spare in case the rather old buses break down, Silver said. With the two new electric buses, a diesel bus purchased in 2019, and a smaller bus to be purchased next year, the district can bring its fleet to five reliable vehicles.
The amount each district will receive from the grant varies based on district needs, Silver said. For Union Gap, the grant will cover 115% of the difference between the price of a traditional bus and an electric bus. So, if an electric bus costs $100,000 more than a diesel bus, the district would receive $115,000 per bus. The district also receives $75,000 per bus to help with infrastructure costs.
Infrastructure changes
Districts with electric buses must have the ability to charge them. Local districts are in the process of working that out before the buses arrive.
Silver said Union Gap is working with Pacific Power to ensure that its bus garage receives enough power to charge electric vehicles.
In Toppenish, buses are kept enclosed in a bus barn, Thorington said. Cold weather can cause the battery to drain faster in electric vehicles.
Despite the special infrastructure needed to charge them, electric buses come with some maintenance perks, school transportation officials said.
Silver said that because electric vehicles require fewer fluids and have fewer moving parts, they are easier to maintain. This could save the district money in the long run.
“There's a lot less things to wear out and need to be maintained,” he said.
However, electric school buses are still relatively rare, so long-term savings can be difficult to accurately gauge, he said.
Future of school buses
In his planning with Pacific Power, Silver has ensured that Union Gap has the infrastructure to charge up to four electric buses. He believes electric vehicles are here to stay, and expects electric buses will become more standard in about five years.
“We're seeing right now with the large push from the federal side, as well as the state government side, huge investments in getting public transportation off of diesel fuel because of the emissions,” Silver said.
But school transportation officials said diesel buses remain a necessity, at least for the foreseeable future, due to electric buses’ limitations.
Electric buses can only go about 150 miles on a full charge. That will be fine for shorter, in-town routes, said Naches Valley School District Superintendent and Transportation Director Robert Bowman. But his district still needs diesel buses for farther routes to Wenas and White Pass.
Naches Valley received a grant to purchase one electric school bus through the Department of Ecology and is on the waiting list for the federal grant. The district maintains a fleet of 20 buses and is one of the largest school districts in terms of service area in Washington, Bowman said.
Union Gap expects to have its electric buses operating by the end of this school year, Silver said. And Toppenish expects it will be about a year before its buses are ready to go, Kresge said.
