For online students, a classroom can be anywhere. For Yakima Online junior Claudia Ornelas, Le Mercantile café downtown serves as a morning study hall where she can sit, sip her drink and work through geometry problems.
Three years into the pandemic, many aspects of life have moved online, from working from home to telehealth appointments. Schools have followed suit. Though remote learning was a tough transition for many students, some found online schooling worked well for them.
Most of the Yakima County school districts that offer online schooling options saw an increase in students after the pandemic began. Some expanded their online options to include younger students interested in virtual classes.
Educators and students said much of the appeal of online schooling came from its flexibility. Students can go at their own pace and seek out support for their individual struggles. Local administrators said they anticipate virtual programs expanding further to meet students’ needs.
“I think the only limitation that we have is our imagination,” said Jacob Davis, principal at the relatively new Yakima K-8 Virtual School in the Yakima School District.
Online classes
Local school districts offered virtual options for students prior to the pandemic. West Valley Virtual Academy coordinator Ashley Lieberknecht said the district developed its online program around 2015 after some students began to leave for districts that offered virtual classes.
Now, some districts like West Valley and Wapato have their own virtual programs open to out-of-district students.
Districts generally partner with a virtual education provider, which handles the curriculum. Students work with online teachers, who are required to have Washington state teaching licenses.
The curriculum and class schedule can vary student to student. Counselors and coordinators work with students to ensure that they’re taking classes that fulfill their graduation requirements.
Students enrolled in Yakima Online, which serves Yakima School District high schoolers, take one course at a time, finishing each in about three weeks, said Yakima Online Principal Lois Menard. For younger students, multiple core subjects may be covered at once, as is the case at Yakima K-8 Virtual Academy, Davis said.
Some students take a hybrid approach, Lieberknecht said. They may take classes on campus during part of the day and take online courses only for specific subjects. This option is particularly popular with out-of-district students whose schools may not offer certain subjects, like advanced math courses.
Though these programs differ in some ways, generally they are self-paced.
The state requires students to spend a certain amount of time per week on classwork and each course. But students are free to complete that work whenever they want. That could be in between other classes, before work, after helping with familial responsibilities or even outside the country, Davis said.
“You're talking about a program that fits the student and family's needs,” Davis said. “It accommodates it.”
To succeed in these sorts of classes, students need to have strong time management skills and parents must be willing to take a more active role in their child’s education, Lieberknecht said. Unlike in a typical class, there is no teacher to prod students to do their work.
“It's difficult, and I stress to the students and the parents that they need to be proactive,” she said.
Virtual students have resources to reach out to if they need help. Online teachers are available through these programs. Some districts offer in-person tutoring. Online students also check in regularly with district teachers to make sure they are staying on top of their course loads.
Students also have access to support personnel like counselors, graduation specialists and migrant family advocates.
“All of our online students have access to everything our in-person students have access to,” said Wapato School District online learning coordinator Allyson Vinson. She oversees Wapato Online Academy.
Expansion of programs
Some local districts saw an increase in enrollment in virtual programs in 2020 and 2021, though it generally leveled out this school year, according to enrollment data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Lieberknecht said West Valley’s online enrollment has doubled since the pandemic, with about 450 students enrolled in at least one online class this school year. That figure includes out-of-district students.
YSD has about triple the number of students, Menard said. In the 2019-20 school year there were 99 student enrolled. This school year, that number ballooned to 297, according to OSPI data.
In some districts, the enrollment increases in online schooling led to more options. YSD has offered online classes for older students for many years but opened up options for elementary students this school year, Menard said. In Wapato’s case, the pandemic stirred up interest in virtual schooling options, which led the district to open Wapato Online Academy in 2021.
“The pandemic prompted it, I would say,” Vinson said. “A lot of families still wanted to remain at home, and Wapato wanted to give them the opportunity to continue their education while being home.”
Educators from Wapato and Yakima said that enrollment in the elementary grades is not as high as the upper grades yet.
The pandemic gave many students their first taste of remote learning. But unlike classes that had to hastily switch to online during the pandemic, virtual programs feature classes that were designed to be delivered through a computer screen. Also these classes are generally asynchronous, so students can work independently, rather than going at a pace set by the teacher.
Many districts also became one-to-one districts as a result of the pandemic, where every child has access to a school-issued laptop and sometimes Wi-Fi hotspots.
Students sign up for online classes for a variety of reasons. The flexibility of the class schedule is a big draw, Davis said. YSD Online also has a strong relationship with the district’s Open Doors program, which helps students who are at risk of not completing high school obtain their diplomas or GEDs. The program is open to students up to age 21.
Davis said that educators are increasingly aware that the “one-size fits all model” does not work for education. Students have different needs. Some may require more flexibility or work better by themselves, which the virtual schooling model supports.
“To be able to offer options where kids get to choose what works best for them, it's just increasing the probability of that student's success,” he said.
Local educators involved in online schooling said they expect continued growth. Menard pointed out that college students can get master's degrees online and some businesses now have their employees work remotely full time. Schools just followed suit.
Students focus on flexibility
When high school student Fatima Sanchez found out she was pregnant, she needed a school schedule that could accommodate her change in circumstances. She had heard that online classes were less stressful. She and her mom talked it over during some of their late-night drives together and Sanchez enrolled in Yakima Online for her junior year.
Six months in and she said she found it to be a good fit. She worked to get ahead on classes before her April due date and felt it was easy to access help from online tutors when she needed it.
“You're able to go at your own pace instead of stressing and work piling up,” she said.
Sanchez said she plans to return to in-person classes for her senior year so she can participate in the graduation ceremony. But online classes worked so well for her that she sometimes goes back and forth on that decision.
Fellow Yakima Online junior Claudia Ornelas will graduate at the end of this school year after she began taking online classes last spring. She also said she enjoyed getting to work at her own pace.
When her eldest daughter expressed interest in switching to online classes, Gabriela Ornelas was concerned if would affect her social skills. But Claudia also takes cosmetology classes at YV-Tech, where she made friends.
Gabriela Ornelas said she is extremely proud of all her daughter has accomplished. Not only has she succeeded in school, but Claudia also helped look after her younger sisters while Gabriela took business classes at Yakima Valley College. That would not have been possible without the option of virtual schooling.
“For students who know what they want and can do it independently, this is a great thing,” Gabriela Ornelas said.
