The end of high school looks a little different for everyone. For White Swan teenager Elizabeth John, the end came on a quiet day in mid-May when she passed her GED test.
John always considered herself a bright student. But the pandemic disrupted her schooling journey. During high school she experienced mental health struggles that caused her to miss class and eventually drop out.
But as she found ways to look after her well-being, she knew she wanted to finish high school somehow. She explored various GED programs in the area and found the best fit at Open Doors.
Open Doors is a program run by Educational Service District 105, which partners with local school districts to help students address educational barriers, earn their GED diploma and transition to college or career success post-high school.
School struggles
John grew up in White Swan and Harrah, the second youngest of seven siblings. The COVID-19 pandemic struck when she was in eighth grade. She initially found it easy to finish lots of work online quickly.
But when in-person classes started again, school became more of a struggle for her. She ended up missing a lot of classes, especially during her sophomore year.
“I feel like if the pandemic wouldn't have happened, I would have had more discipline in making myself go to school,” she said.
She also experienced mental health struggles, which meant missing even more school. She dropped out of White Swan High School last fall, during the start of her junior year.
She found it difficult to balance schoolwork with looking after her personal well-being.
“It felt like the stress of both of them at the same time was just too much,” she said.
Opening doors
John knew she still wanted to finish high school, ideally as fast as possible. She looked into online schools, but had too many absences to be accepted to any program, she said.
She explored GED programs in the Yakima Valley. She checked out the program at Heritage University, but felt it better served older adults, not teenagers like her. Her former counselor at White Swan High helped connect her to Open Doors, which serves students who are 16-21 years old.
Immediately, she knew it was a better fit.
“It just felt like here it was more calm, and it felt easier to actually get my GED,” she said at Open Doors.
Open Doors Principal Tony Torres said the program aims to make kids comfortable right away.
The program also works to bring down the barriers that stand between the students and their education. That often means addressing mental health needs or connecting with families.
“Students come to Open Doors because they have a gap in their education, not a gap in their intelligence,” he said. "So if we're able to foster those relationships and build skills, they are very resilient, our kids.”
John also said it offered more personalized attention for students who struggle in traditional classroom settings.
She was not at Open Doors for long. Within a few weeks of joining the program, she took her GED test and passed. Finishing high school approximately a year early is something she takes pride in.
“I feel like it puts me one step ahead of where I'm supposed to be,” she said.
Next steps
John will participate in the Open Doors graduation ceremony Saturday, which Torres described as the only traditional aspect of the program. It gives students who earned their GED diplomas throughout the year a chance to celebrate that accomplishment.
For now, John is still figuring out the next steps in her life. She has a cousin in medical school who has gotten John interested in becoming a registered nurse.
In her free time, she enjoys artistic activities like painting, drawing and creative writing. She’s also a big reader.
John goes to therapy now and said she’s better able to look after her mental health. She said that in the past she felt like she was harsh on herself. These days, she tries to give herself more understanding and compassion, like she would for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.