Winter is here and many areas of Yakima have already received their first snowfall of the season. While kids may protest wearing them, a good winter coat is essential.
Kids grow so fast that last year’s coat might not fit anymore. Coats can get lost at school or during a move. But for many families, a brand new coat may be financially out of reach.
That’s where Yakima community groups and schools come in. Various groups help collect and distribute winter coats, especially as the need increases this time of year.
School resources
Many schools and districts have winter coats available for families in need. Parents can check with their child’s teacher, counselor or principal to see if something like a community closet or pantry is available.
In some districts, like Union Gap and Selah, a program director may be in charge of connecting families with resources.
Sometimes the school district may have districtwide resources for families housed at a separate location or specific school.
In the Mt. Adams School District, White Swan High School has a community closet open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lorie Herrera, the district’s McKinney Vento case manager, said the closet is available to help families in need. About one-third of the district’s students are considered displaced or homeless.
The closet has all sorts of clothes available. It also offers a free meal, internet, and washer, dryer and shower usage.
Sunrise Outreach Center donates food to the closet, Herrera said. Other donations are also welcome.
Students organize the closet once a week, on a day when the school offers enrichment classes. This makes it easier for students to reach the 40 hours of community service work needed to graduate, Herrera said.
Mt. Adams families with questions about the closet can call Herrera at 509-874-8615 or email her at lherrera@masd209.org.
West Valley School District’s student and family liaison Jill Hendricks runs a similar operation for her district’s families. Ram Landing, housed in the district’s Innovation Center, has clothing, books, blankets and other supplies available for West Valley community members.
Hendricks said the operation is limited to West Valley families. Each week she sees an average of 30 families and this time of year gets busy.
“Our need is growing and I’m super I’m busy with West Valley people,” she said.
She said Ram Landing needs more winter clothing, especially coats, gloves and hats. Hendricks takes donations of gently used clothing at the Innovation Center near the football ticket booth. Drop offs are accepted Monday through Friday during school hours.
Families looking to make an appointment can call or text Hendricks at 509-860-1812. People can also find more information on the Ram landing Facebook page.
Carolyn Beaudry visited Ram Landing to find warm clothing for her grandson last week. She and Hendricks “shopped” the closet, looking for clothes he might like, including a winter coat. Hendricks sought out pieces in the boy’s favorite colors and encouraged Beaudry to take whatever she needed. Beaudry said she would come back with donations of her own.
She said she heard about Hendricks and Ram Landing through her coworkers and was grateful. She hugged Hendricks and thanked her for helping the community.
“It matters a lot,” Beaudry said.
Community options
Some local organizations partner with school districts to help distribute coats this time of year.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Knights of Columbus Council 894 distributed brand new coats to students at various Yakima School District schools.
The group had 235 coats available and passed out dozens to kids at schools like McClure and Gilbert elementary schools said member Keith Qunell.
Scott St. Mary, the order’s Grand Knight, said the needs are great this year, but the knights believe in “no neighbor left behind.” Folks still in need of a coat can reach him at 509-594-7545.
Other faith-based organizations, like local churches, may also have clothing available.
One of the largest donation events for winter clothing is the annual Fill the Bus event as a part of KNDO and KNDU’s Coats for Kids Drive.
This year, St. Vincent Centers of Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington helped to count and distribute the coats. As volunteers and CCSCW workers counted the coats, the piles rose so high that they occasionally toppled over. Operations manager Tina Sherry said the Fill the Bus event raised 141 coats this year, most of them brand new.
Sherry said the campaign collected only 20 donated coats from October to mid-November. The coat campaign will continue through Dec. 16, though St. Vincent will continue to take donations after that.
“I’ve been getting calls left and right,” said Sherry. Many families are on the hunt for winter coats, especially for young children and teenagers.
With rising food and rent costs, Sherry said many families are in need.
“Something simple like a brand new coat for a small child — even going to Burlington or Walmart — that’s a lot,” Sherry said. “So, this is going to help a lot of families.”
Families looking for a winter coat can reach out to St. Vincent Centers at 509-457-5111. Parents should bring their child or their child’s medical ID card with them. Sherry expected that with all the inquiries she’s received, the coats will go fast.
In addition to free coats for kids, the center also distributes clothing vouchers to people in need of clothes, Sherry said. Folks are eligible for the vouchers every three months.
