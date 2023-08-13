The first day of school is approaching fast across Yakima County, and the Toppenish and Mt. Adams school districts will be the first to open their doors Monday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic has put together a list of school start dates for the districts and schools in the area.
Educational Service District (ESD) 105, which serves Yakima County, is preparing to work with the 4,000 teachers and 66,000 students it serves, said Marketing Coordinator Brittany Kaple.
“This is also a busy time for parents who are also preparing for the return of school and trying to figure out how they can best support their children in the upcoming school year,” Kaple said.
Kaple shared several tips from ESD 105 for preparing for the new school year, including prioritizing attendance, adjusting sleep schedules for kids before school starts, checking on immunizations and doctors appointments and updating contact information at schools.
She added that parents should communicate with their children and connect with teachers at school events.
School district staff spoke about the importance of watching the roads for parents dropping off children and for residents driving by.
“We would ask that patrons of the roadway be vigilant and observant as kids will be walking/biking to school, busses will be on the roadways again, and school zones will be busy,” said Toppenish’s acting superintendent, Shawn Myers, in an email.
Mike Balmelli, a spokesperson for Wapato School District, said Wapato was starting school earlier than normal this year and urged parents to pay attention to times and dates for open houses and orientations.
Myers urged parents to connect with staff to learn more about schedules, school supplies and children’s needs. Parents can go online to learn more about events and happenings at their local schools – Yakima School District has a back to school web page, for example.
“The start of a new year is an exciting time!” Myers wrote in an email.
School start dates
Toppenish School District: Aug. 14
Mt. Adams School District: Aug. 14
Union Gap School District: Aug. 17
La Salle High School: Aug. 18
Highland School District: Aug. 21 for grades 1-12, Aug. 24 for kindergarten
Granger School District: Aug. 22
Yakima School District: Aug. 22 for grades 1-12, Aug. 28 for kindergarten
Mabton School District: Aug. 23
Naches Valley School District: Aug. 23 for Naches Valley Elementary and Naches Valley Middle School, Aug. 23 for high school freshmen and new student orientation, Aug. 24 for all other high school students, Aug. 28 for kindergarten
Sunnyside School District: Aug. 23
West Valley School District: Aug. 23
Yakama Nation Tribal School: Aug. 23
Zillah School District: Aug. 23
Grandview School District: Aug. 24
Selah School District: Aug. 28 for grades 3-12, Aug. 30 for kindergarten, first and second grade students
Wapato School District: Aug. 28
East Valley School District: Aug. 29
Riverside Christian School: Aug. 29
St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School: Aug. 29
