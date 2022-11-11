Retired Col. Mary Forbes, one of the first women to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, told students at West Valley High School about the lessons veterans offer.
After 26 years of service with the Army National Guard, she is the assistant director of veteran services at the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. She spoke at the high school’s annual Veterans Day assembly Wednesday.
Her father served in the Korean War, and she shared with the crowd some of the lessons he imparted to her. Chief among them was the belief that a person should never make a life-changing decision on a bad day.
This was a mantra she adhered to during her time at West Point in the 1980s. She was one of few female students, and was held to a higher standard than her male colleagues. She wanted to quit several times, especially in her first year.
“When you quit when you feel exhausted, you can miss out on really rich experiences and opportunities right in front of you,” she said.
From her speech, as well as discussions with veterans afterward, students and community members could develop a greater respect for those who served and the sacrifices they made to ensure the country’s freedom, said JROTC Senior Army Instructor Brian James.
JROTC lieutenant colonel and high school senior Bailey Delozier reached out to Forbes after she heard her speak at a conference in the summer. She said she connected with Forbes’ story and wanted other students to hear it.
Honoring veterans
Members of West Valley’s JROTC led the other parts of the assembly in the gymnasium. More than 50 local veterans attended, including 100-year-old World War II vet Lloyd Gabriel.
Vietnam veteran Larry Morehouse, who served 14 years in the Navy and eight years in the Army National Guard, said he appreciated that West Valley honors veterans each year. He feels it’s a great way to help students understand the sacrifices made for this country.
Students also honored those who could not be there with a missing man table, which was set up in remembrance of prisoners of war and those missing in action. The small table, set for only one, included a lemon slice to represent the bitter fate of these soldiers and a lit candle to represent the hope that they may one day come home.
The school does not normally include this in the assembly, but James felt it fit because of a focus this year on the Cold War, which ended 33 years ago.
“There were a lot of fallen comrades during the Cold War, whether it was Korea or Vietnam and I think it’s important to keep that going, even beyond the Cold War,” he said.
Students and community members also enjoyed a performance from the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band. Members of the National Guard brought a Humvee and a Hemtt recovery truck in the parking lot for students to check out.
After the assembly, veterans each paired up with a JROTC cadet to go visit classrooms and talk with students. The school also provided lunch for the veterans.
Though the crowd was largely students, some community members also joined, including proud parents of JROTC members.
Teresa Cunningham has a daughter in the program, plus a son who already went through it. She said it taught her kids to be better citizens, with an emphasis on good manners, responsibility and honor. Fellow West Valley mom Tracy Durel said it promotes community service and patriotism.
She hoped to see the JROTC program expand. James said JROTC is trying to develop more programs at schools on the West Coast.
