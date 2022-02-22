West Valley Middle School music teacher Megan Goranson won Regional Outstanding Music Educator at the Washington Music Educators Association executive board conference over the weekend, according to a news release from the West Valley School District.
The award recognizes teachers who are dedicated to excellence in music education and sharing their love of music with their students, according to the release.
The award is given out every two years at the conference. Recent past winners came from Yakima, Zillah and Mt. Adams school districts, according to the WMEA website.
