Victor Delgado, Riley Penuel, Devin Miranda, Donovan Stephenson and Skye Patrick took a moment to rest in the shade on Thursday. The day was hot, and temperatures were climbing north of 90. They took a break after putting the finishing touches on a nearby tool shed.
Soon Roger Mccausland — the students call him Mac — came over, stroked his long white beard, made a joke, and told them to practice driving nails. Mccausland is their teacher, but his subject isn’t math or English or science. He is teaching them to build.
Traditional high school isn’t for everyone. That’s the idea behind the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) and West Valley School District’s collaboration. Through OIC’s Futures and YouthBuild Programs, students have an opportunity to earn their GED while gaining experience in fields like construction or welding.
In the past, OIC has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to give students construction experience while building affordable housing in Yakima. This year, OIC and West Valley School District are joining with ANEW and the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in a statewide effort to build tiny houses.
Students will spend time studying for their GED exams while constructing one or two tiny homes, which will then be driven to one of LIHI’s tiny house villages in Seattle and used as transitional housing. At the end of the project, students will be paid a $1,300 stipend for their work.
“I like the movement,” Stephenson, 17, said, referring to the goal of providing affordable and transitional housing. “I’d rather be here doing something than sitting at home.”
Student experience
The OIC enrolls roughly 30 students into the program, and divides them into groups of eight. Students earn a basic OSHA safety certification before they begin any construction work. After their time in the program, OIC will help the students get apprenticeships, educational opportunities and soft job skills, like resume building or interview preparation.
Many of the students see this as an opportunity to learn a profession and begin their careers. Whether they plan to lay down floors, work on cars or go into carpentry, they feel they’re gaining the basic skills to do so. Over the last few weeks, they’ve practiced for the tiny house projects by constructing a tool shed which has the same dimensions.
“It got my attention because I love construction,” Delgado, 20, said. He heard about the program through a friend. “It’s a good career.”
Students learn how to use tools, cut angles and frame doors while earning their GED through a OIC’s flexible education program. They feel more comfortable, learning at their own pace, and feel empowered to ask questions and seek explanations from OIC teachers.
The content is interesting, Miranda said. He pointed out that it wasn’t the information that he disliked in more traditional schooling, but the setting. Miranda said he enjoys the educational environment at OIC and he enjoys learning.
“The brick-and-mortar school isn’t for everybody,” said West Valley School District’s Virtual Academy Coordinator Ashley Lieberknecht, who helps oversee the program. “There’s different types of learning.”
Lieberknecht deals with student reengagement in West Valley, and says this program achieves that goal in meaningful ways. Peter Finch, superintendent of the West Valley School District, emphasized the importance of hands-on learning.
Tiny homes
Representatives from West Valley School District, OIC, LIHI and ANEW hope that this is just the beginning of the collaboration. Melinda Nichols, a carpenter and consultant for ANEW, delivered the first tiny house materials on Wednesday. She praised the tiny houses in Seattle and hopes to see more in Eastern Washington.
The reason the tiny houses are being transported back to Seattle is that there are currently no large, tiny house village in Yakima. It can be difficult to find the space and funds, but the largest obstacle may be a lack of buy-in from the local community.
“The community can also be a problem,” said Anthony Peterson, interim CEO of the OIC. “The community has to accept what’s going on.”
Last year a tiny homes project in Terrace Heights was derailed after neighbors submitted complaints about crime and lower property values. Proponents of that village felt the complaints mischaracterized the tiny homes, which they said would feature case management services for its inhabitants.
OIC and LIHI, however, remained optimistic. A tiny homes project is in the works near Milroy Park.
“This is the start of something special,” Peterson said.
In the meantime, students in the OIC’s Futures program and YouthBuild program will hammer away at their education.
“We learn, we laugh and we grow,” said Stephenson. “Now, we know what we’re doing.”
