The West Valley school board approved a resolution that allows it to use a $19 million bond surplus to complete about a dozen capital projects around the district during its meeting Tuesday.
The vote was 3-2. Board members Mike Meyer, Dave Jaeger and Mark Strong voted to pass the resolution. Board member Mark Mochel and board President Michael Thorner voted no.
Mochel said he worried that using the funds, rather than returning them to taxpayers, would erode community trust. He was concerned this course of action would cause community members to not support future bonds and levies.
He asked that community members continue to support the district and its students, even if they disagreed with the board’s decision.
Jaeger said it made no sense to him to return the money only to ask the community for more funds in the form of a levy in a few years. He also said construction costs increase every year, so it would make more fiscal sense to get started on the projects sooner rather than later.
The estimated cost for the capital projects was about $13.5 million. The resolution allows the board to return any funds that remain after the projects are completed to taxpayers through what's called defeasance.
Prior to the vote, some board members commented on how much the projects might ultimately cost. Meyer said that he has had conversations with people who work in construction and he now suspects the $19 million might not even cover all the projects the district wants to complete.
"So anybody that was looking for a defeasance is probably not going to see one," he said.
Jaeger said the projects could cost more or less than the estimated $13.5 million. But he had faith in the estimates, which were complied by West Valley Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Joe Connolly.
"I think Joe (Connolly) has done a nice job of getting the estimates," he said. "I think we'll probably end up less than that."
The board has been discussing for months what to do with the surplus, which came from a 2019 voter-approved bond that funded the construction of new buildings for Summitview and Apple Valley elementary schools. The construction projects were completed under budget after they received unexpectedly low bids.
Over the past nine months, the board has had multiple community meetings to gather input from the public on what to do with the funds. Like the board, the community was split. Many people voiced support for using the funds, while others felt the board should fully return the money.
Water pipe replacement, chiller and boiler upgrades, roof repair and field improvements are among the planned projects. A full list is on the district’s website.
