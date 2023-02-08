A Federal Bureau of Investigation officer will give tips on how to keep kids safe online at a Zoom webinar hosted by the West Valley School District Thursday night, according to a district announcement.
The webinar will cover “sextortion,” which the FBI describes as instances where children or teenagers are coerced into sending sexually explicit images of themselves to people online, according to the agency’s website. The victim may then be made to send money or gift cards to their blackmailer to stop them from releasing the photos. The FBI has seen an uptick in the number of these cases targeting minors.
West Valley High School parent teacher association member Sara Ditto said the PTSA organized an in-person meeting on the same topic with the FBI last week.
Thursday’s Zoom webinar begins at 7 p.m. People can register for the free event online.
