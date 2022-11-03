At the forum, district officials passed out a list of capital projects totaling nearly $14 million. That included the high priority, $250,000 well replacement at Mountainview Elementary School, a $500,000 project to replace water piping at the midlevel campus and a $7.8 million replacement track and football field for the high school.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Other projects, like roof repairs at some elementary schools and reconstruction of the two buildings that make up the midlevel campus, did not have an estimated price yet.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Several community members asked the board why the district had so many maintenance projects on its plate, with some projects apparently in limbo for years.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Strong, who has been on the board for about five years, said in an interview that there are many different priorities that come up for the facilities department to handle. The higher-priority repairs get handled first. The district budgets about $1 million annually for capital projects.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

“It’s not enough but it’s what we have and what we can put into it considering all the other priorities going on in the school district,” Strong said.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Community input

The district had two community forums in October to hear feedback on what to do with the bond surplus. Each one attracted dozens of community members. No clear consensus emerged.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Several community members supported option one to return all the money to taxpayers.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Don Kirby said he owns multiple properties in the area and felt defeasance would bring relief to local taxpayers. Lots of people are nervous about rising costs, and a tax break would help.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

“I think it’s a moral thing that we return that back to the taxpayers so that we have credibility for the next time when the bond comes around,” he said at the Oct. 18 forum.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Others who spoke in favor of returning money said it would build trust with the community and the district should have planned better for maintenance projects.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Many people also spoke in favor of the district making use of the surplus.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Community member Mark Anthony said he was worried about inflation impacting future funds raised by the district. He encouraged board members to make use of the money while they have it.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

“We can have safety infrastructure, education programs, new skills for students to focus on, new types of classes, rather than returning the funds and then waiting on the next bond, waiting on the next levy, waiting on the next round of funding,” he said.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Several speakers wanted to see investments in school safety.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Others said the money should go toward the middle level campus, which includes the junior high and middle school buildings. Voters rejected a bond proposal in 2017 that would have funded construction at Apple Valley, Summitview and the midlevel campus. West Valley parent Raquel Martinez said it makes sense to use the surplus funds to improve the midlevel campus, as was initially envisioned.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Multiple speakers brought up the idea of putting the options on a future ballot and letting voters decide. Strong said he was not certain how much that would cost, but the board is open to the idea.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Decision making

Strong said the board will likely take months to come to a final decision on what to do with the remaining bond funds. There was not consensus at the end of the community forum, with several board members still undecided. The board will need to get together and further discuss its options.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Strong expected there will be future hearings with the public on the matter. The district also has regular board meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month with an opportunity for public comment. People who cannot attend in-person meetings can reach out to the district or board. Board members’ email addresses are available online at {!--p:BCJ Body Copy RRbit.ly/wvemails .{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

This is a difficult decision to make, but still a pleasant problem to have, Strong said. He knows not everyone will be happy with the final outcome, but whatever happens can only benefit West Valley.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

“This is a win-win scenario for the community and the school district no matter what,” he said.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.