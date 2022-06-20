The West Valley School District board of directors unanimously adopted gender-inclusive policy and procedures to honor a student’s gender identity last week, putting the district in line with Washington state law. Several parents and community members argued against the policy prior to its adoption in public comments during the meeting.
Under the new rules, a student can meet a counselor and administrator to discuss gender identity or expression and needed accommodations.
The policy mandates that staff members will use a student’s preferred name and pronouns and students can use the locker room or restroom that corresponds to their gender identity or use one of the school’s private restrooms.
School staff may not disclose a student’s gender status to anyone else, including other school employees or the student’s parents, the policy states.
The school district will appoint one staff member to be the primary contact on gender inclusive policies and procedures, and this person must attend training given by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Staff will receive annual training to help them identify and respond to bullying, harassment and discrimination, the policy states.
In a discussion prior to the policy’s adoption, the school district’s attorney Jason MacKay said Washington law prohibits discrimination against students on the basis of gender identity or expression. Schools must have policies in place to protect students’ rights to gender expression and districts without such rules risk losing a significant portion of their funding.
School districts are allowed to discipline students who abuse the policy, such as those who use a restroom that does not correspond to a sincerely expressed gender identity, MacKay said.
He said the policy formalizes the way the district has treated its students for years.
“We've been following this practice really, for some time,” he said.
Community pushback
Prior to the adoption of the policy, some community members spoke against it during the meetings public comments section.
John Schubert is the pastor at Sun Valley Church, former high school coach and a said he had three children go through the district. He expressed concern over students questioning their gender, which he referred to as “God-given.” He encouraged the board to stand strong against threats to funding.
West Valley parent Carrie Gabbard said she wanted to see the discussion of the policy tabled. She also said that if parents pull their kids out of West Valley over this, the district will lose funding tied to enrollment.
“The only thing I ask is that you don't push the transgender issue on my child … for a minority of persons,” she said.
Other nearby school districts including Yakima, Selah, Union Gap and East Valley have similar gender-inclusive policies and procedures in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.