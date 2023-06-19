The West Valley school board will have a special meeting to hear from the public on the proposed bond surplus resolution at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the West Valley High School library.
The proposed resolution would allow the district to use some of the surplus bond money for about a dozen capital projects, including roof repairs at three elementary schools and upgrades to the field, bleachers and track at West Valley High School.
A full list of the projects and their estimated costs is available online.
The estimated total cost for the projects is $13.5 million, according to district documents. The total bond surplus is around $19 million. The resolution would allow the district to use however much of the surplus is needed to complete the projects.
The $19 million surplus comes from a 2019 voter-approved bond measure that allowed the district to construct new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools. The project received an unexpectedly low bid and came in under budget.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
