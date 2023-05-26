The West Valley school board moved forward with a proposed plan to use part of the $19 million bond surplus on capital projects throughout the district during its Tuesday board meeting.
In order to use the funds, the board must put forward a resolution and later allow community members to weigh in on the proposal in a public forum. The board will then vote on the final resolution. These steps require three separate meetings.
In the resolution put forward Tuesday, the district could use some of the surplus funds to finance about a dozen capital projects at its schools. Superintendent Peter Finch said the resolution gives the board leeway to complete the projects and does not specify an exact dollar amount to be used on the undertaking.
The estimated cost for these projects was about $13.5 million total, according to district documents. A full list of the proposed projects and their estimated costs is available online.
Among the projects are roof repairs at three elementary schools, converting some restrooms at the middle and high school campuses to be single-use facilities and upgrades to the field, bleachers and track at West Valley High School.
The public forum is planned June 20 in the WVHS library.
The surplus funds come from a bond measure West Valley voters approved in 2019 to construct new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools. The project received an unexpectedly low bid and came in under budget.
