The West Valley school board is in the process of determining how to use approximately $19 million in surplus funds collected during its most recent bond campaign.
It heard a range of opinions during a community forum Monday about what to do.
West Valley voters approved a bond in 2019 to construct new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools. The project received a surprisingly low bid and came in under budget, board member Mark Strong previously told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Multiple board members have commented that they expected to have some money left over, but the $19 million surplus came as a pleasant surprise. Now they face the decision of what to do with the money.
One option is to return the money to taxpayers through what's called defeasance. At a previous community forum, flyers from the district showed a possible four-year strategy. A homeowner with a house valued at $350,000 would experience an estimated tax saving of $158 in the first year, with that figure decreasing slightly each year.
The other options are to use some or all of the funds for other district projects.
The district presented a list of possible capital and maintenance projects that totaled about $13.5 million. The proposed projects included roof repairs at three elementary schools, an updated football field and track at the high school and the construction of single-use restrooms at the high school and mid-level campus.
Community members spoke in favor of each of the options. Several urged the board to return the funds, arguing that when they voted, they approved just the construction of two school buildings.
“To me, the board is facing an integrity issue,” said Steve Wolcott, who helped campaign for the bond. He said he was conflicted but felt that voters have the right to know exactly what they are voting for.
Others urged to board to spend the funds while they have the money. Several pointed out that costs, particularly in construction, keep increasing and it would be hard to return the money only to ask the community to fund these projects a few years later.
“I'm kind of a simple person,” said community member Pat Modrell. “A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush … We have money now that we have leftover that we can use to improve the rest of the facilities that we have.”
Some board members indicated which decision they were leaning toward, with some favoring defeasance and others in support of using the funds. Board President Michael Thorner said the board’s ultimate decision on how to use the funds likely will not be unanimous.
The next steps
The district has had three community forums over the past few months. Now the board will move forward in making a decision.
Thorner said the board will hold a meeting to come to a preliminary decision, likely within the next month. It will set a resolution and announce a public hearing. During the public hearing, community members can weigh in on the decision.
At its next regularly scheduled board meeting after the hearing, the board will vote on whether to adopt the resolution.
More information about the decision-making timeline is available online at bit.ly/yhr-wvfunds.
