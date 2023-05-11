The West Valley school board discussed a tentative timeline for deciding what to do with $19 million worth of surplus bond funds during its meeting Tuesday evening.
After a presentation from its legal counsel, the board discussed the next steps for the bond surplus. The board will need to draft a resolution, announce a public meeting where community members can weigh in on the proposal and then take a final vote.
The board must announce the public forum at least two weeks ahead of time and cannot vote on the resolution at the same meeting as the forum.
Members of the board discussed the possibility of using part of the money on about $13 million worth of capital projects and using the rest to lower taxes in the future. The resolution the board will vote on needs to include a list of all the projects that would make use of the surplus funds.
Some board members said they wanted the decision to move forward quickly, citing concerns about rising costs, worries about the limited availability of construction crews and a feeling that some of these projects should be undertaken during the summer or between sports seasons.
“Inflation is not slowing down, and I think we need to get this process going,” said board member Dave Jaeger.
Board President Michael Thorner asked that the public hearing not overlap with the district budget meeting, which occurs in July.
Given these concerns, Superintendent Peter Finch gave a possible timeline of events. If the resolution can come together in time, it could be read at the next regular board meeting on May 23. A public hearing could take place in mid-June, with the board voting on the resolution later that month.
The board previously heard from the public about what to do with the money at meetings in October and March.
West Valley voters approved a bond in 2019 to construct new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools. The project received a surprisingly low bid and came in under budget. Work took place before and during the early part of the pandemic in 2020.
