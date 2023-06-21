A handful of community members spoke Tuesday at a public forum on a West Valley School District proposal to use surplus bond funds on projects around the district.
Tuesday’s meeting, which was held in the West Valley High School library, was one of the last opportunities for the public to weigh in on the resolution before the school board votes on it. The proposed resolution will allow the district to use part of a $19 million bond surplus on about a dozen capital projects. A full list of the projects is available online.
To pass the resolution, the board had to propose it in a public meeting, hold a forum for community members to give their input, and hold its own vote. These steps had to be taken in three separate meetings.
Prior to Tuesday, the board had hosted three other forums in which community members weighed in on what to do with the money.
The surplus came from a 2019 voter-approved bond measure that allowed the district to construct new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools. The project received an unexpectedly low bid and came in under budget.
Compared to past meetings on the bond surplus, only a few people spoke at Tuesday’s forum. A father and son spoke about the importance of having safe, well-kept athletic fields. Innovation Center student Credence Perez said he injured himself while playing at the junior high school’s football field.
Improvements to the WVHS field and track are among the proposed projects.
Community member Brian Matthews questioned the long-term utility of some of the projects, particularly those at the junior high and middle school, since the district has discussed renovating the midlevel campus in the near future.
Community member Don Kirby asked if returning all of the surplus funds, an option discussed in previous bond meetings, was still on the table. He also asked why the district did not consider using pandemic relief funds for some of these projects.
Superintendent Peter Finch said the proposed resolution allowed the district to use the surplus funds to complete these projects, acquire more land and return a portion of the funds. The priority is completing the projects, so the resolution does not specify exactly how much of the funds can be used in those endeavors.
He said the district prioritized using pandemic relief funds for student learning and support, rather than projects like these.
Board President Michael Thorner said community members can still give feedback to the board on the bond resolution ahead of its vote. The board is expected to vote on the resolution during its Tuesday, June 27, meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the WVHS library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.