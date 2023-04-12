Ahtanum Valley Elementary School in Wiley City closed Wednesday due to a lack of water and portable toilets, according to the West Valley School District.

The district anticipates the school being open Thursday, communications director Amy Forrest said.

The closure was due to a Nob Hill Water main line break, Forrest said. That line provides water to the school and without it, it was not feasible to hold classes. The district will bring in portable toilets and washing stations so classes can resume Thursday. Ahtanum serves about 360 students.

A representative from the Nob Hill Water was not immediately available to comment.

The district’s eight other campuses remained open Wednesday.

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Education Reporter

Vanessa Ontiveros is the education reporter at the Yakima Herald-Republic. She grew up near Los Angeles but has happily made Yakima her new home. She is passionate about reporting stories that serve the community and highlight various aspects of the educational system.She also hosts a podcast that discusses local arts education, Yakima Arts Talk, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The daughter of two longtime public school teachers, she is always looking to include community voices in her work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment