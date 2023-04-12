Ahtanum Valley Elementary School in Wiley City closed Wednesday due to a lack of water and portable toilets, according to the West Valley School District.
The district anticipates the school being open Thursday, communications director Amy Forrest said.
The closure was due to a Nob Hill Water main line break, Forrest said. That line provides water to the school and without it, it was not feasible to hold classes. The district will bring in portable toilets and washing stations so classes can resume Thursday. Ahtanum serves about 360 students.
A representative from the Nob Hill Water was not immediately available to comment.
The district’s eight other campuses remained open Wednesday.
