Inside Roosevelt Elementary School teacher Julie Fry’s classroom, there’s more life to be found than just her curious first graders.
There’s the gerbil for which the kids built a land bridge like the one in Vancouver. There’s the compost area where she raises land snails and fruit flies, the latter of which feed a Venus fly trap. And there’s the tank of salmon the kids observed through the first few stages of their life cycle and will release after spring break.
While she knows and teaches the national standards for science, she said she prefers to teach her lessons based on her students’ natural questions.
“I’m not going to teach science like a recipe,” she said.
It’s innovative teaching like this that helped Fry earn the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching this year. It is the highest honor the government can bestow on a K-12 math or science teacher, according to a White House news release. Teacher eligibility switches each year between K-6 grade teachers and 7-12 grade teachers.
Fry and Allison Greenberg, the other science teacher in Washington honored with the award, have deep roots in Yakima and attended Roosevelt Elementary School themselves.
Greenberg now works for Everett Public Schools as a STEM specialist. She and Fry discussed their lifelong interests in science that flourished in Yakima schools and that they now use to encourage the next generation of critical thinkers.
‘No blame, no shame’ learning
Fry grew up in Yakima, and attended Roosevelt Elementary School, where she has taught for the past 26 years, she said.
Her first science teacher was her father, who taught the subject for a while at schools in Oroville, Camas and Bellevue, she said. They would examine small animals like worms and moles, and he encouraged her to ask questions about the world around her.
“I really try to do that with my students too,” she said.
Fry said she wants her students to never be afraid to ask questions, even if their initial thoughts on a subject turn out to be wrong. In her classroom, the motto is “no blame, no shame,” when it comes to learning.
Most jobs require critical thinking skills and strong teamwork, two other habits she tries to instill in her young students, she said.
When the pandemic began, Fry said it was hard for her to no longer have in-person, hands-on learning. She noticed a spider that had set up a web in her home bathroom and uploaded a video of her feeding it onto YouTube for her students to watch.
The kids responded well to it, so she uploaded more videos, trying to bring back her beloved experiments.
“And so, I just said, ‘Nuts to this, I’ll bring it to them somehow,’” she said. “And they’re really corny videos, but the kids like them.”
Fry said the application process for the presidential award was intense. She sent in videos from her class’s salmon unit, where kids used popsicle sticks to examine the bodies of salmon fry and adult salmon, looking for patterns and differences.
It was her third time applying. She said her past attempts led her to tighten up her lessons, and after a scrutinizing judging process that looked at her methodology, pedagogy and integration of other skills, Fry learned she won.
She almost missed a call from the FBI for a background clearance that all finalists undergo because she dropped her cellphone in a lake, while she was out enjoying Washington’s natural beauty. It’s another habit she is trying to pass down to her generations of students.
“We live in such a beautiful place in the country,” she said. “We have so many geographical features to pay attention to, and habitats … I think it’s important for families to enjoy those types of things together.”
Spreading a love of science
Before Allison Greenberg took on the role of STEM specialist for Everett Public Schools, she was a student in Yakima schools. After moving to town around sixth grade, she attended Roosevelt, Franklin Middle School and A.C. Davis High School.
Like Fry, her father, a doctor, instilled a strong sense of curiosity in her. Greenberg recalled the two of them building radios and learning Morse code.
But there was also a strong interest in education in her family, she said. Her mother, Barbara Greenberg served on the Yakima school board, including as president, for several years.
While in school, Greenberg connected with science teachers in sixth grade and in high school who taught concepts like molecular biology and genetics.
“I just felt fully supported by the academic community when we moved over there and that helped pave the way for the passion for science that continued through college and beyond,” she said.
Greenberg studied zoology, ecology, evolution and conservation biology at the University of Washington and began her work as a STEM educator 16 years ago.
She began her teaching career as a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School in Mill Creek, before moving to the role of elementary science facilitator and STEM specialist for her district.
As a STEM specialist at Woodside Elementary School in Bothell, she took students through lessons in science and engineering, Greenberg said. That included a lesson involving bridges that she used as a part of her application for the award.
She applied once before for the presidential award and almost decided not to this time around, as the application process came during the pandemic. While the process was rigorous, it also provided a chance to reflect on her teaching methods.
“I just see it as a growth experience, as one more time to grow as an educator and learn from your own teaching and your own practice to get better,” she said. “Because I see that as a constant goal of mine.”
This year she said she has taken on more of a coaching role for teachers, rather than working with students.
Greenberg is passionate about spreading her love of science. She believes all students, regardless of their cultural or socioeconomic background, deserve a chance to embrace the subject.
“It starts with providing opportunities for all students and doing it in a way that will give them the foundation and the excitement and the confidence to continue to pursue, and that’s really where I see my role,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.