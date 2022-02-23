Wapato High School will host a welding competition for students from Central and Western Washington Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, according to a Wapato School District news release.
More than 80 students are expected to participate, the release said. Students will be judged on trade skills like reading blueprints, selecting appropriate welds and finishing projects.
The competition starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will take place in the school’s agricultural mechanics shop, according to the release.
Wapato previously hosted the competition in 2019.
