Wapato and PACE High School seniors will visit students at Wapato Middle School and the district’s four elementary schools Wednesday to inspire them toward graduation, according to a news release from the school district.
As a part of the annual tradition, seniors will don their caps and gowns for the graduates parade. Students from the lower grades will fill hallways and sidewalks to cheer on the procession.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday when seniors take off from Wapato High School. They will pass through the schools and then return to the high school for a barbecue.
Later that day, PACE High School students will graduate in their school’s gym. Wapato High School’s graduation will take place Thursday evening at the Yakima SunDome, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.