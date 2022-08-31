Wapato School District classified staff members picketed for higher wages outside the school board meeting Monday before some of them addressed the board and asked to be fairly compensated.
Classified staff includes paraeducators, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and maintenance workers. Approximately 130 classified workers in the district are represented by the Wapato chapter of Public School Employees of Washington, SEIU Local 1948.
The union has been in contract negotiations with the district since March, but a request for higher wages has stalled the process, said Wapato PSE vice president Karen Lommers. Lommers works at Simcoe Elementary School as a special education life skills paraeducator.
“It’s not about greed. It’s not about we’re money hungry,” she said. “We just want the paycheck to show what our value is. And right now we don’t feel like that’s what it does.”
In a statement, Wapato Superintendent Kelly Garza said the district and the union have met seven times for bargaining sessions since March, including once in mediation. The district also negotiated new contracts with two other school workers unions this year.
“The bargaining teams have made significant progress to this point and I look forward to them reaching agreement on the salary component that provides a fair, competitive wage for our employees represented by the PSE association and one that is sustainable for the district,” Garza said in the statement. “We value all of our employees and appreciate the work they do in helping provide a high-caliber education for our students.”
The union and the district will meet again for negotiations Wednesday, the same day their current contract expires. Lommers and Garza expressed optimism that Wednesday’s bargaining session will result in a new contract.
Lommers said most of the negotiations went smoothly, but the requested wage increase is the final hurdle.
She said many classified staff members are single parents and increases in the cost of living put a strain on most people’s budgets.
“If you’re not making the wage, you’re sitting there thinking, ‘What am I going to have to leave out that my kids can’t have?’ And we shouldn’t have to do that,” she said.
Most classified staff are hourly workers, not salaried, and workers are not guaranteed year-round work. Some staff have to get second jobs, said Christopher Mobley, a PSE representative.
The financial strain has caused some workers to consider leaving education, like Gail De La Rosa, a special education paraeducator at Adams Elementary School. She said she loves her job, but the pay is not enough.
Several paraeducators said they spent their own money buying supplies for their classes and performed tasks outside their job descriptions.
During the school board meeting, classified staff and supporters packed the room. Many were dressed in blue union shirts and held signs that read “I want respect reflected in my check.” A few addressed the board, asking for what they considered fair wages.
Teacher Maria Guzman said classified staff are necessary to make schools run.
“ I can’t do my job without them. I need them every day,” she said. “And I asked you please support them and give them the wages that they deserve.”
