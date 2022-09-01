The Wapato School District and Public School Employees of Wapato reached a tentative agreement Wednesday evening, four hours before their contract was set to expire, according to an announcement from the union. Staff members picketed a school board meeting Monday evening asking for higher wages.
The Wapato chapter of Public School Employees SEIU Local 1948 represents classified staff in the district, which includes paraeducators, bus drivers, maintenance workers, food service workers and custodians.
Negotiations between the district and the union have been ongoing since March, according to district and union officials. But progress stalled over classified staffs’ request for increased wages.
Union members will meet the evening of Sept. 12 to ratify the agreement, the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.