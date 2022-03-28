Wapato Middle School will have its 39th annual Cultural Unity Fair on Thursday, March 31, 2022, according to a news release from the Wapato School District. Food from cultures across the Yakima Valley will be available.
The event will be drive-thru for COVID safety, the release said. Students will have informational booths along the route to tell people about the cultures and history attached to the food.
Available food will include local favorite cheese zombies, fry bread, tacos, pizza, lumpia, baked salmon, cinnamon rolls, crazy cake, churros and blueberry pie, the release said.
A $14 dinner ticket includes a cheese zombie, fry bread, pizza slice, two tacos and two lumpias. A $6 dessert ticket includes one cinnamon roll, churro, piece of cake and slice of pie. Additional $3 cheese zombie and $6 baked salmon tickets will also be offered. Tickets will be available for purchase at the fair, according to the release.
The annual unity fair began in 1982, as teachers and community members looked for a way to combat the perception of rampant gang violence in Wapato, according to the release.
This year’s fair will take place at Wapato Middle School from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
