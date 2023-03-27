Wapato Cheese Zombies

Wapato Middle School will have its 40th annual Cultural Unity Fair from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

This will be the first in-person unity fair since the pandemic began, according to a news release from the Wapato School District.

The fair began in 1982 to celebrate cultural unity and challenge the idea that Wapato was overrun by gang violence, according to the news release.

The annual tradition features food from different cultures found in the Yakima Valley, including Latin American tacos, Native American fry bread and salmon, Filipino lumpia and pancit and Yakima Valley-favorite cheese zombies.

The pandemic caused organizers to have the event as a drive-thru for the past two years, the release said.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event at Wapato Middle School. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors. Each ticket comes with food tokens that people can exchange for various foods, the release said.

