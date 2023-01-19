Wapato bean feed

Wapato High School students sort beans in preparation for the school's annual bean feed fundraiser in this Jan. 10, 2012 file photo.

(L-R) Alexia Botello, Jenny Ruiz, Abigayle Baez and Jennifer Cruz.

 GORDON KING/Yakima Herald-Republic

Wapato High School will have its 64th annual Bean Feed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in the school's commons area.

This is the first time the school will have the fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic began. All proceeds will be donated to Yakima’s North Star Cancer Care Center. The event has raised about $165,000 for cancer care in the past, according to a news release.

Tickets will be sold at the event. Adult plates will cost $7, and student or child plates will cost $5, the release said.

The school will host varsity basketball games against Naches Valley that night. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30 p.m. Friday is also WHS alumni recognition night, the release said.

