Eight Yakima School District schools will remain in remote learning through next week as the district continues to face COVID-related staffing shortages, according to a district announcement Friday.
Four elementary schools and all middle schools, excluding the Discovery Lab, will remain in remote learning through Friday, according to YSD’s remote learning website. The eight schools are Hoover, McKinley, Robertson, Roosevelt, Franklin, Lewis and Clark, Washington and Wilson. They are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.
The remaining elementary schools and all high schools will return to in-person learning Tuesday. The district has 25 schools. If staffing shortages continue beyond Jan. 28, other schools might be affected, the announcement said.
The recent omicron COVID surge has contributed to the staff shortages.
"While the district is experiencing staffing shortages in many positions, areas of extreme need are most directly impacting food service workers, bus drivers, and nursing staff," the announcement said. "The impact of positive Omicron cases and the required isolation by those diagnosed exacerbated the staff shortage."
Some self-contained special education classrooms will remain in person.
For remote learners, grab-and-go meals will be available for pick-up at four school sites Tuesday. Families can pre-order meals online.
Wapato
Wapato School District also announced a second week of remote learning for its students due to the ongoing local COVID surge, according to a district announcement.
The district entered its remote learning period Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Next week, preschool classes and high-needs special education classes will meet in person, the announcement said. The district paused middle school athletics, but allowed high school athletics to continue.
Grab-and-go meals will be available at Wapato High School Tuesday from 7-8:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., the announcement said.
Other districts
Two other districts that were recently in remote-learning periods are planning a return to in-person learning next week.
Toppenish School District announced earlier this week that its students will return for in-person learning Monday. It was in remote learning all this week, with no school on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Mt. Adams School District, which entered a remote-learning period on Jan. 12 due to a shortage of available bus drivers, will return to in-person classes Monday, according to a district announcement from earlier this week.
