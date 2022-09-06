Wahluke High School English teacher Chelsea Brannock was named 2022-23 regional teacher of the year by Educational Service District 105, according to an ESD 105 news release.
Educational Service District provides regional educational support for districts in Yakima, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Klickitat counties.
The release described Brannock as a source of support for her students, always encouraging them to explore and express their ideas. She emphasizes respect, safety and inclusion in her classroom. But she also challenges them to go further and produce high quality work.
Brannock also values collaboration with other educators, the release said.
A panel of judges made up of state legislators, community leaders and ESD 105 personnel selected Brannock as the winner out of eleven candidates, according to the release. ESD 105 also received nominations for teachers in East Valley, Grandview, Highland, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wapato, Ellensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.