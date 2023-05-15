Selah Middle School canceled classes Monday morning before school began due to an active shooter threat, school officials said.
Law enforcement were on campus to investigate. All other Selah School District campuses were under a secure-and-teach order. No one was hurt.
A tip came in through an anonymous information app early Monday, said district public relations specialist Heidi Diener. The district sent the message that classes were canceled to parents at about 7:30 a.m.
Classes at the middle school normally begin at 7:35 a.m., so there were already some students on campus, Diener said. District school buses brought some middle school students back to their homes. Others were picked up by parents at a designated spot on campus.
She said classes were not canceled at other campuses because there were no threats made to those schools. The threat was specifically made against the middle school.
Diener said the district and law enforcement are still working on the situation.
Police Chief Dan Christman said the threat circulated among students on a social app before it was reported to the district. A detective and school resource officer spoke with some of the students reportedly involved in circulating the message Monday morning.
Christman said police were patrolling the areas around Selah's other campuses.
"We want parents to know that we take this stuff very seriously, and we're going to have a presence that would hopefully deter somebody if they think they're going to take advantage of the situation," he said.
Editor's note: This article was updated to include information from the Selah Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.